Where will Storm Dennis strike and how long will it take?

The UK faces storms again this weekend, as Storm Dennis will hit these shores less than a week after Storm Ciara caused strong winds and heavy rain throughout the country.

The Met Office has now officially named the fourth storm of the season, with predictors that amber “life-threatening” warning for much of England and Wales.

But exactly when will Storm Dennis arrive – and where is it likely to strike?

Where will Storm Dennis strike?

Storm Dennis is expected to arrive in Scotland on Friday, with the Met Office giving yellow warnings for rain in southwestern Scotland, as well as Strathclyde and the Lothian Borders.

“On Friday a rain shower goes to the east of southern Scotland. Accumulations of 20 mm are probably over high ground, and in combination with a thaw of snow can cause some local flooding, “said Met Office.

However, the storm will continue across the country on Saturday to cover much of England and Wales.

Dennis is not expected to be as extreme as Ciara, who brought 97 mph of wind to some areas last weekend.

However, the Met Office has warned that there will still be “very strong winds” and that heavy rains present a risk of flooding.

How long does Storm Dennis last?

Forecasters have said the storm is likely to last much of the weekend.

With Office spokesperson Oli Claydon, Metro.co.uk said: “We will have very troubled weather this week, but Storm Dennis will be coming along the Atlantic on Saturday.

“We could see winds of 50 mph inland in the southwest of England, but 60-70 mph.

“There is sometimes a chance of very heavy rain and although it will not be as severe as Storm Ciara, there will still be some disruption.

“Saturday will be the worst, but it will still clean up on Sunday.”

