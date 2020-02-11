Where will Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Starrer be among the highest Bollywood collectors with real-life partners?

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: When making a movie in Bollywood that has love and romance as a great element, the chemistry of the main couple is very important. While sometimes on-screen couples work very hard to make their chemistry look real, other times filmmakers only select real-life couples.

This not only helps to get the couple’s real chemistry on the screen, but also helps manufacturers increase box office numbers. We’ve already seen so many real-life couples or presumed starring Bollywood movies and almost every time they took the movie experience to another level. Also, the movies were collected very well at the box office.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Where will Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Starrer be among the highest Bollywood collectors with real-life couples?

Now that Love Aaj Kal, by Imtiaz Ali, starring the alleged couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, will be released in the next 3 days, we wonder if it can be among the 10 highest grossing movies with love birds in real life to head.

Let’s take a look at the following list:

1) Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 339.16 million

2) Padmaavat – Rs 300.26 million

3) Bharat – Rs 209.36 million

4) Ek Tha Tiger – 198 crore

5) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 190.03 rupees

6) Bajirao Mastani – Rs 184 million

7) Baaghi 2 – 165 crore

8) Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela – Rs 110 million

9) Pati Patni Aur Woh – Rs.76.77 million

10) Dil Dhadakne Do – 76.88 crore

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently said that she doesn’t take people’s opinions too seriously. He added that in the era of social networks, people make and break opinions too quickly.

“I think (passing judgments quickly) is great. I feel that you must make your judgments quickly because in the era of social networks, you also quickly retake it. When someone says he or she doesn’t like a shot or a song (in a movie) at a glance, but if they will see it two or three times, then they might like it. So, I feel that we should not pay attention to what people say. I think everything is there in an open exhibition, and people express their opinions a lot today. People make and break their opinions too quickly, so I don’t take it too seriously, “Sara said.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!