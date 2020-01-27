Where to find Luma Temtem and how to catch them

In the world of Temtem, Luma Temtem are special variants of these creatures that were inspired by Shiny Pokemon and are extremely rare. How to find them

Temtem comes out in mid-January and is essentially a fantasy MMO where you explore a world and capture unique creatures to add to your collection. The game has made comparisons to Pokemon because it is very similar in nature.

One of the similarities you can come across when playing Temtem is Luma Temtem. Inspired by shiny Pokémon, Luma Temtem are alternative color variations to the normal Temtem species with a special light effect that makes the look shine. In some cases, they also have a special effect, such as sparkle or a shiny or starry pendant. They also appear with three perfect single values ​​(statistics).

Where can I find Luma Temtem?

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to find Luma Temtem. And with a chance of 1 in 6,000, it’s all luck luck, without increasing the chances of hitting one at the moment.

How to catch Luma Temtem

If you come across a Luma Temtem, you will recognize the color variant and the special effect. If you come across one of these, you should set its state to red, as this increases your chances of being recorded if you use a TemCard.

You want to set the status to “Asleep” to ensure that the luma temperature is not damaged and faints. Do not try to use “burned” as this could cause the Luma Temtem to faint.

If the health of the Luma Temtem is in the red and it is sleeping, take a TemCard and hope for the best.

I wish there was more to it, but it doesn’t exist. The hardest part of detecting a luma temperature is finding one, and unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be a known way to increase these chances.

Do you have methods to capture a luma temp? Share your advice in the comments below!