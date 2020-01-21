Where things are now to put the MLK Boulevard back in the Paseo | to transform messages

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As people across the country celebrate the legacy of MLK, Kansas City is still transforming Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back into the Paseo.

Voters decided to keep the Paseo last November after the city council decided to change it.

However, the 189 characters are not switched back until spring. They are then put into storage until Kansas City can choose a different street to honor the iconic head of state.

A public comment on where to place Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard ends on February 13, but there is already one after Dr. King named park. On Monday people gathered there to honor him.

“I think one of the inspirations he gave us for this day is that he took a lot of peaceful walks and it is special to walk in a church that is very powerful. I don’t think we have much to do, ”said Jill Erickson, executive director of the Heartland Conservation Alliance, which organized a walk in honor of the king for six years in a row.

“When you come outside and you go together and face a cold day, you have some amazing conversations and I think what I really enjoy that day is that we are in the church,” she said.

Dozens of people gathered at 16 degrees to walk two and a half miles in the cold to the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center.

“We are here to sensibly engage the community in discussions about Kansas City’s racist past and our future development,” said Glenn North, executive director of the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center.

Part of the progress includes honoring leaders like King. And one way to do this is to improve the park along its lines. The city is considering how to do it.

“Everyone here agrees that Dr. Martin Luther King has such a legacy that we would like to continue honoring him in Kansas City, but we are again looking for community inputs to consider how we can honor him appropriately, “said City Council Ryana Parks-Shaw of the fifth district.

Community input sessions to improve Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park will take place on February 4th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and February 5, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center.

