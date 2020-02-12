Where has Moira been when she returned to Emmerdale?

She is baaaaaack – Moira returns to Emmerdale (Photo: ITV)

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) did not exactly have the best 2019 at Emmerdale and she fled the village last month to put her head back.

In the aftermath of the failure of her marriage after her affair with Nate (Jurrell Carter), Moira turned to face the bottle.

Her dependence on alcohol quickly got out of hand, losing customers because of her unprofessional behavior.

Now, however, Moira will return with a bang, but what did she leave Emmerdale for in the first place?

Where has Moira Dingle been?

Moira stayed with Nana Barton while she was away from Emmerdale.

She has never made clear how long she would be gone, and her sudden return will certainly cause a stir, but it seems that Moira has come back exactly when she – or perhaps only her shotgun – is most needed.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQ25-o1_97A (/ embed)

Moira will make a heroic return to the soap if she comes to the rescue of her son Matty (Ash Palmisciano).

Tonight, after sheep go missing, Matty and Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) are surrounded by a gang of rustlers.

Matty opposes them, but the situation soon becomes dangerous and with the threat of violence, Matty and Amy try to escape.

Just as if they seem to be in a world of pain, Moira bumps into the rustlers.

At first they don’t think Moira has the guts to pull the trigger, but they soon realize that they are mistaken. Will they make the wise decision and come out of the line of fire from Moira or will she make them the day they fiddled with her child?

Emmerdale will be at ITV the following evening at 7 p.m.

MORE: Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten destroyed when her grandmother dies

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: 15 new photos reveal hostage situation, shooting and child danger

The Soaps Newsletter

Contains exclusive content, spoilers and interviews before they are seen on the site. Find out more “