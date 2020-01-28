David Butler II-USA TODAY Sport

After starting the Indianapolis Colts last season with a 5-2 record, they fell off the map. They lost seven of their last nine games on their way to third place at AFC South.

The season started with franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, who shockingly announced his retirement. Indy then locked up Jacoby Brissett, which was a long-term deal on the surface.

Now, in the off-season, there are new questions about the future of Brissett in Indy under head coach Frank Reich. What must the Colts do in the Post-Luck and Manning era to become relevant again on the broader NFL stage?

It’s about the quarterback, fool: It should come as no surprise that it starts and ends with the brissett in the middle. According to reports, the Colts don’t think he’s the long-term solution at Quarterback.

It gets interesting here. Indy signed Brissett a $ 30 million two-year extension shortly after Luck’s retirement. The team had apparently committed to the quarterback for two seasons.

Not so fast. The contract provided for an exit after the 2019 season, with the opportunity to save around $ 10 million against the cap. This allowed the Colts to see what they had in Brissett in 2019 and to deviate from it if necessary.

Brissett had a strong start to the season. But after a knee injury, he fell off the card entirely. This coincided with the Colts’ battles in the second half of the season.

The first seven starts: 64.8% completion, 14 TD, 3 INT, 99.7 rating

The last seven starts: 56.4% completion, 4 TD, 3 INT, 75.0 rating

This seems to indicate that Brissett is no longer the long-term solution in Indy, as the organization has reportedly acted against him. If so, what does the Colts have to do in this offseason to find a solution at Quarterback and add it to a multi-hole list?

Brissett trade: Despite its relatively high cap of $ 21.375 million for the 2020 season, Brissett appears to be a tradable commodity. The Colts would probably get something for him.

I estimate that up to 10 NFL teams will be looking for new quarterbacks in March. The market will be there if Indy is looking for Brissett.

It was just as much about postponing Brissett’s contract without hitting a dead cap as it was about getting a ton in return.

For General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts, it might make sense to hire Brissett for an intermediate round with the Redskins or Bengals.

Add an emergency veteran option: Once spring arrives, the freelance and retail markets will be abundant for teams in need of quarterback.

Tom Brady: Indianapolis is more connected to this six-time Super Bowl champion than any other team in the NFL. If Brady leaves the Pats, he makes a lot of sense as a stop gap option for the Colts.

Philip Rivers: Another potential future Hall of Fame quarterback that has been associated with the Colts. It sure looks like Rivers will leave the Chargers in free hands. If so, it also makes a lot of sense.

Cam Newton: Indy could use the picks acquired in the hypothetical Brissett trade as part of a package to entice the Panthers to trade with the former NFL MVP. Carolina is reportedly planning to do just that in March.

Draft quarterback in round 2: While the Colts took a different direction in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, they could later look for a quarterback.

Indianapolis has two second-round picks in the upcoming draft, including the valuable 34th overall selection. This gives the team a real chance to attract a potential future franchise signal caller.

Heck, the Colts could potentially pack their two second-round picks in a trade-up scenario for someone like Jalen Hurts. He quickly lifts the draft boards.

If Indy were to stroke, Washington Jacob Eason and Georgia Jake Fromm might make sense.

A few experienced free agent options: We’re obviously not talking about Indianapolis tearing it down. The team still has a lot of talent and could fight for the AFC South title in 2020 with the right mix.

Spotrac projects, for which the Colts have more than $ 90 million available, are the second largest sum in the NFL. This helps when it comes to adding top talent.

The needs for Indy are huge and striking on both sides of the ball. A recipient No. 2 behind T.Y. Hilton is the boss among them. Someone like Bengal’s Wide Receiver A.J. Green makes sense. If the Colts really wanted to make an impression, they might chase Pro Bowl recipients Amari Cooper.

Defensively, we’d like to see the Colts add more talent to secondary talent, especially in the corner. The team could tempt Byron Jones or Chris Harris Jr. to close lucrative deals in the short term. An exchange for Lions Pro Bowler Darius Slay may also be planned.

ultimately

Indianapolis will still be able to seek a place in the playoffs in 2020. If the team held on to Brissett, it wouldn’t change anything.

Even then, improvement must be the be-all and end-all for Chris Ballard and Co. It could very well start with the quarterback.

If the Colts added someone like Brady, Rivers, or Newton and matched them up with two solid receivers, controversy would be the name of the game in 2020.