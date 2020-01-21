Varun Dhawan prepares for his Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The movie is ready for release this week and the team sweats it in a promotional round.

Before the 3rd ODI played between India and Australia, Varun Dhawan was seen at a live event. He praised Indian Captain Virat Kohli and said, “When you talk about attitude, the first person I can think of is Virat Kohli. I love his attitude. He is not only physically strong but also mentally strong. This strong mentality will be useful when we face Australia today. Our highest order was in good shape, and I hope Manish Pandey and Rohit Sharma will get some big runs. “

“Kind of talented Indian dancers, I can proudly say that we are one of the best countries when it comes to dance.” In the next 10 years, India is going to take over the dance scene. Dancers in our country are struggling a lot because dancing has never been considered a profession, ”Varun said at a recent event.

He added: “I spent so much time with dancers – and Remo Sir is one of them – because he started out as a dancer in the background. It’s really difficult when dancers’ parents or society don’t look at dancing as a career. (Parents) feel that their children are damaging their family’s reputation by dancing because it doesn’t work. I feel it works. In the morning (dancers) they travel on the train and then get to their dancing places. Sometimes they practice on the road, so this movie is for all dancers, because if you feel the music, anyone can dance. “

Street Dancer 3D will meet Panga on January 24 for Ashwina Iyer Tiwari, starring Kangana Ranaut.

