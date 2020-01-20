When will Prince Harry go to Canada to be with Meghan and Archie?

Meghan and Archie are already in Canada (Image: Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will move away completely from real life, renouncing their SAR titles and dividing their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

Meghan went to Canada shortly after the announcement of joining her son Archie, while Harry stayed in the United Kingdom to attend a “crisis summit” in Sandringham with the Queen, William and Charles.

Meghan did not join the talks because “the Sussex decided it was not necessary for the Duchess to join.”

Since then, Harry, 35, has been seen in compromises in London, such as his charity dinner Sentebale, where he said the couple had “no choice” but to move away from the Royal Family.

So when will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet, and when will Harry leave the United Kingdom?

When will Harry go to Canada to join Meghan and Archie?

Harry is expected to fly to Vancouver in the next few days to be with his wife and son.

Meghan gave birth to Archie on May 6, 2019 (Image: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

He did not leave at the same time as Meghan to give details of his departure and due to previous commitments.

In addition to his charity fundraising this weekend, the Duke of Sussex also held the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw on Thursday.

Meghan, 38, flew to join Archie, who stayed with a babysitter while her parents flew to the UK to report the bomb.

It is understood that his best friend Jessica Mulroney took care of him.

What did Prince Harry say in his speech?

Prince Harry broke his silence yesterday in a long speech delivered at his Sentebale fundraiser at The Ivy Chelsea Garden.

In the emotional speech, he spoke about his “great sadness” for his decision and said “it was not taken lightly.”

He said: ‘The United Kingdom is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I grew up feeling the support of many of you, and I saw how you received Meghan with open arms while watching me find the love and happiness I had expected all my life. “

He closed his speech with a sincere thanks to his followers: ‘I will continue to be the same man who appreciates his country and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, they have given me an education about life. And this paper has taught me more about what is right and fair than I could have imagined. We are taking a leap of faith. Thank you for giving me the courage to take the next step. “

