When to expect the EDC 2020 schedule

Until then it is almost three months EDC 2020 starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada and tensions increase. Next month the electronic festival season will officially begin with the Ultra Music Festival and then the races will start, so to speak. But when will the EDC align actually drop it?

Electric Daisy Carnival shifted its usual June dates to May 2018 to weather the summer heat, and so far it has worked exactly as planned. Until the line sinks, however, it is more difficult to judge, as only two years have passed with this new schedule.

The lineup for 2018 fell on a Thursday in February, two months earlier than 2017, although the festival was only a month earlier than last year. Last year, in 2019, the cast fell a month later, in March on a Tuesday. This year will most likely be the basis for when EDC lineups will decrease in the coming years as Coachella approaches New Year, but it’s hard to say exactly when that will be. No pattern can be created with only two data points.

You can definitely expect the EDC 2020 lineup to fall until the end of March, At least it should be before Ultra is on the move.

EDC 2020 takes place from May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. Tickets are sold out.

Photo by Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events