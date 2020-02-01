“When the shooting of a movie begins, after a few days, I automatically enter the character”

Superstar Mohanlal was at his best versatile moment on Friday when he remembered his characters in 10 films in his career of more than four decades as an actor, during a special session at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters ’20, admitting that ‘the cinema was a fantasy’. world.’

Listening with great attention was a massive audience whom Mohanlal described his characters in 10 selected films.

Superstar Mohanlal: “When the shooting of a movie begins, after a few days, I automatically get into the character”

The films discussed included ‘T.P. Balagopalan MA “,” Rajavinte Makhan “,” Kireedom “,” Kilikom “,” Thazhvaram “,” Spadikom “and” Sadyam, to name a few.

The announcement of each of his characters in these films, which led him to superstar status, was received with great applause.

“Cinema is a fantasy. What happens is that when the filming of a movie begins, after a few days, I automatically get into the character and move on, ”said the 59-year-old actor.

“I always have full faith in my director. The other key ingredients for me as an actor are my co-stars, cinematographer and screenwriter. The script is the spine, ”added Lal, as he is often known.

He began his life as a reel when he was 18 and remembered that he heard what his father said.

“My father told me to choose any career, but only after finishing my education. In those days, it was a common notion that anyone with a degree will get a job. Although I started when I was studying for undergraduate, I heard what my father said and made a movie after finishing my degree, “said the veteran actor in response to a question about his role in the movie ‘Kireedom’, which he described as One of the best movies in the country.

Recalling his first days when the script was written and completed at the filming locations, Lal said: “During those days, we could never read a script before filming began.”

The greatest joy came to his sharp response when asked if he was disappointed not to get more awards. “I am very happy with what I have received and not with what I did not get,” said the five-time National Award winner.

