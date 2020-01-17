When Star Wars Mastermind George Lucas With Baby Yoda ...

Baby Yoda has disappeared from our lives for far too long (since the season finale of The Mandalorian on December 27). Now the Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is here with your dose and what a dose it is: it’s Baby Yoda aka The Child with the man behind Star Wars, George Lucas.

There is no context, only George Lucas with Baby Yoda. It’s cute. It’s cute. It is heart warming, especially when you consider how Lucas is in fact the grandfather of this cute little doll. Immerse it. Get your dose of Baby Yoda. Let Baby Yoda wash away everything that makes you stressed. Look for hope on this photo. Find joy in this photo.

Relief.

The Mandalorian ended his season with eight episodes with Mando (Pedro Pascal) successfully saving Baby Yoda / The Child and committing to find out more about him (her?) and where he came from, or to raise him like his.

After the end of the season, Favreau teased season two in the fall of 2020 and will introduce new characters, including the Gamorrean species that fans know as one of the guards of the Jabba de Hutt palace. Note: The Mandalorian takes place after Return of the Jedi.

pic.twitter.com/y121exIBtZ

– Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) January 17, 2020

At the end of season one, Giancarlo EspositoMoff Gideon survived his crash of the TIE hunter. You know he won’t give up to get Baby Yoda in his claws.

According to Deadline, season two is likely to contain characters from the Starwalk Skywalker saga. Who? Who knows!

Of course we learn more about the child. Those involved in the show, including director and actor Taika Waititi, know more about the character than they spilled.

“I knew people would talk about Baby Yoda, but I also know the real name of Baby Yoda,” Waititi told EW. “So if you want to do me a favor, stop calling him Baby Yoda. Or is it her! Nobody knows!”

Season one also played Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Ming-Na Wen and Gina Carano.

The Mandalorian season one is now being streamed on Disney +.