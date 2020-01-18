Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan presented a preview of their upcoming film “Love Aaj Kal” in Mumbai today. The film is led by Imtiaz Ali and everyone is excited to see their chemistry on a silver screen. Even before the film was announced, the rumors of a couple of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had subtitles.

It all started when Sara Ali Khan at Koffee with Karan 6 said she was crushed on Kartik Aaryan. He then introduced the duo at Ranveer Singh. If that wasn’t enough, Kartik and Sara often started publishing it.

Kartik Aaryan on Sara Ali Khan: “When she said on national television, she has crushed on me, I have crushed on her”

Today, at the launch of the Love Aaj Kal trailer, Kartik was asked for his equation with Sarah. Actor Pati Patni Aur Woh was asked why he blushes or is ashamed whenever he is captured with Sarah. He was asked to reveal exactly what was happening between them.

Kartik replied: “When she said on National Television (that she was crushing me), then I was crushing on her. Since then I have felt shy all the time. “

He went on to say, “What should I answer? What should we have these questions for, what should we answer? She said it directly on TV. I was here in the dilemma of whether I should have “Tu haan kar ya naa kar, tu hai meri Sara”. “

Watch the full video below:

We don’t know about their chemistry in real life, but fans love their trailer winch chemistry. Love Aaj Kal also plays Randeep Hooda in a key role. This film, produced by Reliance Entertainment and Maddock Films, is set to hit the screens this Valentine’s Day.

What do you think of the trailer? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!