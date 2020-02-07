When Reggie interviewed for Nintendo, he owned an Xbox and PS2, not a GameCube

When people retire, they usually take the time to relax after their fulfilling career. That has not been the case with the former president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé. Instead, he has taken the time to speak at events, have a great Twitter presence, and reveal juicy details about his businesses at Nintendo. And in an interview with the Present Value podcast late last year, Reggie took the time to talk about various experiences he had with the company. It’s a fascinating listening experience and it reveals, among other things, that … Reggie didn’t have a GameCube when he interviewed at Nintendo.

Reggie: “When I interviewed with Nintendo, I didn’t have a GameCube yet”

In a certain section that starts at 12:15, Reggie is described in detail about the console market landscape when he was hired at Nintendo.

Interviewer: “You arrived at Nintendo in 2003. What did the business landscape look like and what was the first thing you did?”

Reggie: So in 2003, the home console side consisted of the GameCube from Nintendo, Xbox had just entered the market in that generation, and Sony had their PlayStation 2. And in a global market, PlayStation 2 dominated the market. GameCube and Microsoft Xbox (were) about the same, so for a company that dominated the home console, Nintendo was in an uncomfortable position. …

I knew Nintendo; I knew the franchises. I not only had a Super NES, but also a Nintendo 64. I had a PlayStation 2; I had an Xbox – they were all in my house. Interestingly enough, when I had an interview with Nintendo, I didn’t have a GameCube yet. As a consumer, I therefore saw problems and opportunities. I could get an idea of ​​where the needs were not only from a sales and marketing perspective, what role I was given, but from a general perspective.

In a sense, I can see how this specific feature may have been considered valuable for Nintendo. After all, if he were not sold personally on the GameCube, he would offer unique ideas for their marketing team.

