“When people you trust disappoint you, it hurts a lot”

The popular Nigerian comedian AY recently expressed his heart for trust in a post on the Instagram rally.

He explained to his fans and followers the importance of trust and said that trust is the foundation of all human relationships.

According to him, nothing hurts more than being disappointed by the single person you thought would never hurt you.

Read his post below;

“Trust is the basis around which all human relationships revolve. Sometimes it comes naturally or deserves within a certain period of time. But one mistake that most of us make today is to trust people easily. It’s so hard these days to tell who has your back from those who have it long enough to stab you.

Today we live in a world where you cannot control a person’s loyalty. No matter how good you are with them, it doesn’t mean that they treat you the same way. No matter how much they mean to you, it doesn’t mean that they appreciate you right away. Sometimes the people you love the most turn out to be the least trusted. Nothing hurts more than being disappointed by the individual who you thought would never hurt you.

It is a new day. Try not to get stressed out about this dodgy friend, colleague, lover, employee, or boss who cheated on you. Sometimes treason should be seen as a gift instead of being hurt. It makes it a lot easier to wipe them up and throw them away with the rest of the trash. Because when garbage starts to stink … it has no value in your life

Watch out for AY LIVE ON EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 12

#timelesstradition ”

A post by Ayo Makun (@aycomedian) on February 10, 2020 at 10:52 p.m. PST

Source: www.ghgossip.com