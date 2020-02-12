Nandini Maurya says she feels fortunate to work with filmmaker as Mahesh Bhatt on her debut project.

Nandini is making her television debut with Bhatt’s television show, Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do, in which she is seen rehearsing Diya’s character.

When Nandini Maurya received a message from the casting director of the television program Mahesh Bhatt and she blocked it

“Two years ago, the program’s casting director had sent me a message on a social media site asking for an audition, so I thought it was a joke and I blocked it. Later, after a year, I obtained the same number of actors and realized that it was the same. I was really ashamed and I apologized to him. (Getting the show) feels like destiny, “said Nandini, a native of Lucknow and has been doing theater since she was in seventh grade.

“I feel fortunate to have received the opportunity to work with Mahesh Bhatt sir and Gurudev sir (director Gurudev Bhalla). Given that I moved to Mumbai only 11 months ago, I feel extremely fortunate to have packed my first show in a short period of time. My character is a funny and bubbly girl who is also a very protective sister, ”he added.

Nandini dreams of working with Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Gupta in the future.

