When Madhuri Dixit fired her loyal secretary: explosion of the explosion

There was a time when Rakesh Nath was seen so often with Madhuri Dixit that everyone assumed they were more than a secretary and a star. Rakesh Nath was a star creator. It was he who saw Madhuri, introduced her to Subhash Ghai and encouraged her to sign the Tezaab of N. Chandra, which turned out to be a turning point in her career. At the peak of his career, Madhuri would not move a finger without Rakesh Nath’s consent. Gradually his influence on her proved her ruin. The film industry began to feel that all Madhuri decisions, professional and personal, were made by Rakesh Nath.

According to a producer close to Madhuri, “Rakesh began to show off in the industry about how influential he was in Madhuri’s career. He also said many other nonsense that soon reached Madhuri’s ears. At first, Madhuri dismissed all this talk as jealousy. But the whispers grew louder and he had no choice but to get rid of him. “After the shocking farewell (Madhuri and Rakesh Nath were as inseparable as Rekha and his faithful companion Farzana), Madhuri’s career was never the same. Rakesh Nath stopped being a star creator.Madhuri got married and moved to the US, but after his return, his professional affairs began to be handled by a professional agency, the way most stars They prefer to do business these days.

Madhuri never looked back. Subhash Ghai once told me that I was not in contact with him after Uttar Dakshin and Ram Lakhan. “Whether Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt … have kept in touch. Male actors have given me respect, female actors have not. Women are emotionally equipped to move forward in very fast difference relations Aap dekhenge bidaai ke waqt ladkiyaan khoob roteen haain Ek hafte baad wohapne maa-baap ko bhool jaatee hain.

