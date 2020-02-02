When is the Super Bowl rest time? Live stream and watching in the UK

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have promised to celebrate “diversity” during the Super Bowl rest period.

The pop stars will take the stage tonight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, while the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs compete to be crowned NFL champions.

They become the first Latina women to perform during the Super Bowl rest period since Gloria Estefan, who sang during the showpiece event in 1992 and 1999.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s performance.

What time is the Super Bowl rest time?

The game between the 49ers and the Chiefs starts at 11:30 am British time.

The halftime show starts after the second quarter, which should be around 1 a.m.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/10 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – 2008

No frills, just good old-fashioned rock and roll. Tom Petty’s performance is often omitted from the rankings of the best Super Bowl Halftime shows, but we’re recording it here because he absolutely crushed it. He started with “American Girl” and followed it with “Won’t Back Down”, “Full Moon Fever” and the emotional “Free Fallin”, rounded off with a gripping rendition of “Runnin ‘Down a Dream”.

AFP / Getty images

2/10 U2 – 2002

U2 had the non-enviable task of trying to cheer everyone up just six months after the 9/11 attacks, but they did it admirably, with performances of uplifting songs such as “Beautiful Day.”

AFP / Getty images

3/10 Paul McCartney – 2005

McCartney preceded the pop stars trying to outdo each other with extravagant stage designs and lavish costumes. Instead, he offered four beautifully played songs, the last of which, “Hey Jude,” prompted an epic sing-along with the crowd at EverBank Field Stadium in Jacksonville.

AFP / Getty images

4/10 Madonna – 2012

One of the few who surpassed the entrance to Katy Perry 2015, was Madonna, three years earlier, who appeared on a giant golden chariot led by about a hundred buff men dressed as Roman soldiers. She released Nicki Minaj and MIA for “Give Me All Your Luvin” and also played hits “Like a Prayer”, “Music” and “Express Yourself”.

AFP / Getty images

5/10 Katy Perry – 2015

Few entrances are as large as standing on a giant golden lion with glowing eyes. Katy Perry went all out for her rest show in 2015 with performances of “Roar”, “Dark Horse”, “California Gurls”, “Firework” and “Teenage Dream”. And who can forget the infamous Left Shark and his poor coordination?

Getty Images

6/10 Bruce Springsteen – 2009

“Put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up,” the boss ordered. Springsteen’s 12-minute set began with “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and also included “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” and “Working on a Dream.”

Getty Images

7/10 Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake – 2004

Janet Jackson delivered a sizzling, brilliantly choreographed show that ended with “Rock Your Body”. But the moment Justin Timberlake tore off her suit and bared her chest for about half a second, that overshadowed everything. The incident, called “nipplegate”, even inspired the creation of YouTube. Jackson became a scapegoat for the subsequent controversy, while Timberlake never got so close control anywhere.

AFP / Getty images

8/10 Lady Gaga – 2017

Lady Gaga, one of the most bizarre halftime shows in recent memory, started her performance by throwing herself from the top of the stadium (attached to an armor, of course) – a thousand memes of sparks. Once safely on the ground, she was enthusiastic about her biggest hits: “Poker Face”, “Born This Way”, “Telephone”, “Just Dance”, “Million Reasons” and “Bad Romance”.

Getty Images

9/10 Beyonce – 2013

Beyonce is in fact connected to Prince for the best Super Bowl performance of all time. It was greasy, it was fierce, it was almost flawless. She jumped on stage with “Crazy in Love” after an a cappella “Love on Top” and threw down some of her best dance steps, before continuing with other hits, including “End of Time” and “Baby Boy”. Finally, there was a hysteria-inducing Destiny’s Child reunion with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland – a performance so powerful that the lights in the stadium turned off when it ended.

Getty

10/10 Prince – 2007

The best. Of course the Purple was not responsible for the rain that started pouring during his hair-raising 12-minute performance, including covers of “We Will Rock You” and “All Around the Watchtower”. But the timing was so perfect, you wanted to believe he was. After “1999 / Baby I’m a Star” performances, Prince closed “Purple Rain” in what should be ranked among one of his largest live performances of that song.

Getty Images

1/10 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – 2008

No frills, just good old-fashioned rock and roll. Tom Petty’s performance is often omitted from the rankings of the best Super Bowl Halftime shows, but we’re recording it here because he absolutely crushed it. He started with “American Girl” and followed it with “Won’t Back Down”, “Full Moon Fever” and the emotional “Free Fallin”, rounded off with a gripping rendition of “Runnin ‘Down a Dream”.

AFP / Getty images

2/10 U2 – 2002

U2 had the non-enviable task of trying to cheer everyone up just six months after the 9/11 attacks, but they did it admirably, with performances of uplifting songs such as “Beautiful Day.”

AFP / Getty images

3/10 Paul McCartney – 2005

McCartney preceded the pop stars trying to outdo each other with extravagant stage designs and lavish costumes. Instead, he offered four beautifully played songs, the last of which, “Hey Jude,” prompted an epic sing-along with the crowd at EverBank Field Stadium in Jacksonville.

AFP / Getty images

4/10 Madonna – 2012

One of the few who surpassed the entrance to Katy Perry 2015, was Madonna, three years earlier, who appeared on a giant golden chariot led by about a hundred buff men dressed as Roman soldiers. She released Nicki Minaj and MIA for “Give Me All Your Luvin” and also played hits “Like a Prayer”, “Music” and “Express Yourself”.

AFP / Getty images

5/10 Katy Perry – 2015

Few entrances are as large as standing on a giant golden lion with glowing eyes. Katy Perry went all out for her rest show in 2015 with performances of “Roar”, “Dark Horse”, “California Gurls”, “Firework” and “Teenage Dream”. And who can forget the infamous Left Shark and his poor coordination?

Getty Images

6/10 Bruce Springsteen – 2009

“Put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up,” the boss ordered. Springsteen’s 12-minute set began with “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and also included “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” and “Working on a Dream.”

Getty Images

7/10 Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake – 2004

Janet Jackson delivered a sizzling, brilliantly choreographed show that ended with “Rock Your Body”. But the moment Justin Timberlake tore off her suit and bared her chest for about half a second, that overshadowed everything. The incident, called “nipplegate”, even inspired the creation of YouTube. Jackson became a scapegoat for the subsequent controversy, while Timberlake never got so close control anywhere.

AFP / Getty images

8/10 Lady Gaga – 2017

Lady Gaga, one of the most bizarre halftime shows in recent memory, started her performance by throwing herself from the top of the stadium (attached to an armor, of course) – a thousand memes of sparks. Once safely on the ground, she was enthusiastic about her biggest hits: “Poker Face”, “Born This Way”, “Telephone”, “Just Dance”, “Million Reasons” and “Bad Romance”.

Getty Images

9/10 Beyonce – 2013

Beyonce is in fact connected to Prince for the best Super Bowl performance of all time. It was greasy, it was fierce, it was almost flawless. She jumped on stage with “Crazy in Love” after a cappella “Love on Top” and threw down some of her best dance steps, before continuing with other hits, including “End of Time” and “Baby Boy”. Finally, there was a hysteria-inducing Destiny’s Child reunion with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland – a performance so powerful that the lights in the stadium turned off when it ended.

Getty

10/10 Prince – 2007

The best. Of course the Purple was not responsible for the rain that started pouring during his hair-raising 12-minute performance, including covers of “We Will Rock You” and “All Around the Watchtower”. But the timing was so perfect, you wanted to believe he was. After “1999 / Baby I’m a Star” performances, Prince closed “Purple Rain” in what should be ranked among one of his largest live performances of that song.

Getty Images

How can I watch the halftime show online and on TV?

The 54th Super Bowl will be broadcast live from 11:25 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You can also watch the game live from 10:00 on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event.

What can we expect from the show?

The 13-minute show, which has been in production for almost a year, will include a series of surprising artists and an “audience” in the field of around 800 people.

Dan Parise, a producer who works with the entertainment company Roc Nation, told Reuters: “There are so many aspects involved, the dancers, the lighting elements, the special effects. It is like a big puzzle. “

The show is shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (USA TODAY Sports)

According to unconfirmed reports, special guests will include Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Colombian performer J Balvin and 11-year-old daughter Emme van Lopez.

The pop stars are also expected to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died last week in a helicopter crash in California.

Shakira, who turns 43 today, said: “I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country. “

She described the performance as a “tangible example of how everything is possible” and she and Lopez “redefine paradigms about age, about race, about background.”

“It doesn’t really matter where you come from, how old you are or where you come from, what counts is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say,” she added.

Which numbers are placed on the set list?

Lopez, whose hits include “Jenny from the Block”, “Get Right” and “On the Floor”, has been well informed about the songs she and Shakira will perform.

She told the Associated Press: “Someone was like:” Oh, are they the biggest hits? “I was so fond of” everything? “

“It’s a pleasant set and there was no way to fit in what people asked for.

“But that is a blessing and in the end I think that what I have put together with my team is something really fun, lots of energy (s) super exciting.”

.