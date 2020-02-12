When is the release date of Billie Eilish’s 2020 album? FINNEAS gives a hint

After teaming up to sweep the Grammys, thanks to FINNEAS’s hint, we can finally know the release date of Billie Eilish’s 2020 album. Finneas O’Connell – a.k.a. FINNEAS – is Billie’s big brother and frequent employee. In fact, the 22-year-old is one of the thought leaders behind Billie’s five-time Grammy-winning 2019 album, if we all fall asleep, where are we going? After bringing up awards together on the biggest night of music, the aspiring producer and songwriter announced the latest on what he and his little sister were up to for The FADER. And his interview revealed some promising clues as to when we can expect Billie’s next project.

“I usually take a break after completing a project to let myself breathe and experience the songs live,” he explained to The FADER. “So I didn’t start writing new FINNEAS songs until December. I like what I wrote, but I still have homework to do. “However, when it comes to working with his sister, Finneas has shown that things are already in full swing:“ Billie and I are further than mine in their next record. “He confirmed. It seems that a new Billie Eilish album later this year is a real possibility.

Finneas’ comments also show that he and his sister will remain co-workers in the future. And why not? The siblings have shown us all that they are happy with their success as a family affair. In fact, Finneas joined Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2020 performance – and did it again for her Kobe Bryant tribute performance at the Oscars 2020.

Despite the fact that Finneas has come to Billie for her two main appearances in the past few weeks, the songwriter has no problem in taking a back seat in terms of fame. In particular, both performances were planned as Billie Eilishs – not as FINNEAS. But that doesn’t bother him: “When I was younger, I wanted to be so famous,” he said to The FADER. However, things are changing. “Billie is so famous now, but I don’t want to be that.”

Instead, we can probably expect FINNEAS to join Billie Eilish on tracks like “Everything I Wanted” that, despite the persistent glory in her life, contain heartfelt lyrics about her special relationship as a sibling.