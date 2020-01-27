When is the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup? Time, TV channel, dates and repeat games

Manchester United is in the fifth round of the FA Cup (Photo: Getty Images)

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday night, although we are far from meeting the 16 final teams of the competition.

Bournemouth will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the tournament on Monday after the draw, before there are six reps to play next week.

Only nine teams are already confirmed to be in the fifth round of the competition before the draw, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City.

When is the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup?

The raffle will take place on Monday, January 27 around 7:15 p.m.

Which TV channel shows the FA Cup draw?

The draw will be shown on One Show on BBC One.

FA Cup fifth round ball numbers

United Manchester Chelsea Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday Bournemouth or Arsenal AFC Northampton Town or Derby County Leicester City Sheffield United Reading or Cardiff City West Bromwich Albion Norwich City Coventry City or Birmingham City Manchester city Newcastle United or Oxford United Portsmouth Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

When are the matches of the fifth round of the FA Cup?

The games of the fifth round will be played in the week that begins on Monday, March 2.

There will be no repetitions, with overtime draws and then penalties if necessary.

Fourth round repetitions

Tuesday February 4

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Cardiff City vs Reading

Derby County vs Northampton Town

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

Oxford United vs Newcastle United

Wednesday, February 5

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

