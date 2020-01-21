When is the Chinese New Year and what is the animal for 2020?

A Chinese New Year parade (Image: Yui Mok / PA Wire)

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar.

The festivities begin on a different date each year and are often also known as the Lunar New Year because it is based on the lunar calendar instead of the Gregorian.

With each new year represented by one of the 12 different animals, this is what you need to know about what the animal will be by 2020 and when the Chinese New Year falls this year.

When is the Chinese new year?

This year, the Chinese New Year is celebrated on Saturday, January 25.

In terms of the Gregorian calendar, the Chinese New Year begins when the new moon occurs between January 21 and February 20.

What is the animal for the Chinese New Year 2020?

We are announcing the Year of the Rat in 2020 and saying goodbye to the Year of the Pig.

Celebrating the year of the rat (Photo by Pedro Fiúza / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Chinese zodiac runs in a 12-year cycle, with each year represented by one of the 12 animals.

The animals are rat, ox, dragon, snake, horse, tiger, rabbit, sheep, rooster, monkey, dog and pig.

Next year, in 2021, we will announce the Year of the Ox.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHNhIua28DY (/ embed)

Being born under the Year of the Rat is said to be a sign of wealth.

On the other hand, it is also believed that those born in the Year of the Rat are more prone to the disease.

Among the celebrities born under the Year of the Rat are Khloe Kardashian, Katy Perry, Prince Harry and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Since the Chinese word shǔ can refer to a mouse or a rat, there is some debate about whether people should refer to this year as the Year of the Mouse or the Year of the Rat.





What is your Chinese zodiac animal:

Rat : 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960

: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960 Ox : 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961

: 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961 Tiger : 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962

: 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962 Rabbit : 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963

: 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963 Continue : 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964

: 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964 Snake : 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965

: 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965 Horse : 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966

: 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966 Goat : 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967

: 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967 Monkey : 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968

: 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968 Rooster : 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969

: 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969 Dog : 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970

: 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970 Pork: 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971

MORE: Londoners welcome the Chinese New Year in the “biggest celebration outside Asia”