When is the Chinese new year 2021 and what is the animal?

A dragon dancer shows up at a store decorated for the Chinese Lunar New Year (Image: MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP via Getty Images)

It’s the Chinese New Year 2020, which means it’s time to say goodbye to the Year of the Pig and hello to the Year of the Rat.

The Chinese zodiac is based on a 12-year cycle determined by the Chinese lunar calendar, with each year in a cycle related to an animal sign.

While celebrating this Chinese New Year, this is what you need to know about what the next year will be.

When is the Chinese new year 2021?

The next Chinese new year will begin on February 12, 2021.

That year will be the Year of the Ox, the first since 2009.

(Image: Getty)

In addition to the rat and the ox, the other animals are dragon, snake, horse, tiger, rabbit, sheep, rooster, monkey, dog and pig.

It is said that those born in the Year of the Ox are determined, strong and conservative.

Their best partners are those born under the Year of the Rat, the Monkey and the Rooster.

Meanwhile, they are the least compatible with tigers, horses and goats.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuUL0KjXhhk (/ embed)

It is believed that those born under the Year of the Rat are resourceful and resourceful.

They get along better with oxen, rabbits and dragons, and the worst with roosters and horses.

In Chinese culture, rats represent workers and economy.

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The date of the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, changes because, unlike the traditional celebration of the Western New Year that sees us celebrate on December 31, the Chinese New Year is based on the lunar calendar instead of the Gregorian .

It begins on the new moon that rises between January 21 and February 20 on the Gregorian calendar, and ends 15 days later on another full moon.

MORE: Wishes, greetings, phrases, phrases and quotes from the Chinese New Year 2020 to celebrate the Year of the Rat

MORE: Beijing cancels Chinese New Year celebrations as the coronavirus panic grows