When Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin auditioned for Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt Starrer Once upon a time in Hollywood

“Home alone” star Macaulay Culkin said he had auditioned for the Oscar-nominated film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

The movie Quentin Tarantino, which follows the trials and tribulations of Hollywood actor Rick Dalton, stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Culkin could be part of the movie if it weren’t for his “disastrous” audition, reports mirror.co.uk.

The former child star, now 39, revealed that she had not gone through a hearing process for more than eight years, which means that when it came to reading her lines, it was “really terrible.”

Speaking to Esquire about his missed opportunity to work with the critically acclaimed filmmaker, he admitted that he doesn’t blame anyone for not hiring him. “It was a disaster”.

“He wouldn’t have hired me. I’m really terrible auditioning anyway. And I hadn’t had an audition in about eight years,” he said.

Although he didn’t reveal what role he read the lines for, many critics speculated that he would have been wanted by the character Tex Watson, played by Austin Butler in the film.

