When does Love Island 2020 end?

The islanders chat after the connection (Photo: ITV Studios)

The first winter edition of the popular ITV2 show Love Island has now been on our screen for four weeks, making us entertained by a bleak start to the year.

Twelve newcomers were sent to Casa Amor this week to put things in order, and there has been a wild link with six islanders sent home.

But in the end all good things must come to an end, so when will this series be completed? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Love Island final?

The broadcaster is yet to announce the date of the final of Love Island, but if the timing follows the previous series, it should take place at the end of February.

Since the show returned to ITV2 in 2015, the length of each series has increased from six to about eight weeks.

There are rumors that the winter version of the show may be closer to six weeks, but ITV has not yet confirmed this.

This time the participants went to a brand new luxury villa in Cape Town, where the sizzling singletons are trying to win each other’s hearts to win the £ 50,000 prize money.

However, there is a turn. As soon as the winner is revealed by Laura Whitmore, the winners are asked to choose an envelope each. One contains £ 0, while the other has £ 50,000.

A brutal Love Island dumping (photo: ITV / Rex)

Whoever receives the envelope with the prize money has the option of splitting it with his partner and receiving £ 25,000 each, or keeping the entire amount to himself – a nail break!

While the series comes halfway, you still have to play.

Who are the couples in Love Island and who is the favorite to win the series?

This is what the pairs look like according to the Casa Amor twist and the newest link:

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge

Callum Jones against Molly Smith

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale

Jordan Waobikeze and Rebecca Gormley

Luke Mabbott and Natalia Zoppa

Demi Jones and Shaughna Phillips were both left single after the pairing.

Current opportunities are Finn and Paige’s favorites to win, followed by Luke T and Siannise, after being the only two couples to remain loyal to each other after Casa Amor.

<noscript><iframe src="https://cdn.metro.co.uk/base/metro-accordion/love-island-winter-2020/index.html" width="100%" height="1200px" class="metro-iframe iframe-autoheight " scrolling="no" frameborder="0" name="5e3eb3f60c22e"></noscript>

Love Island: Unseen Bits will be on ITV2 on Saturday evening at 9 p.m., while Love Island will be on ITV2 on Sunday at 9 p.m.

MORE: Who was dumped from the Love Island villa after reconnecting Casa Amor last night?

MORE: Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips forced to confront Molly Smith about Callum Jones: “Well, this is uncomfortable”