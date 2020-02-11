When does college football start in 2020?

University footballThe 2020 season officially begins on Saturday August 29 with a total of six clashes for week 0. The confrontation in Ireland between the Navy and Notre-Dame ranks as the best clash for week 0, but Hawaii-Arizona and California-UNLV also provide the plot. Week 1 also includes many interesting confrontations as the 2020 FBS season is in full swing with games starting on Thursday, September 3 and ending with a meeting between Georgia and Virginia in Atlanta on Monday, September 7. Michigan in Washington, USC against Alabama in Arlington and North Carolina in UCF are just a few of the must-see week 1 contests.

The BFC Playoffs will take place on January 1, 2020, with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl hosting the semi-final games. The season is set to end on January 11 at Miami Gardens, Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium for the national championship.

It’s never too early to think about the first week of the 2020 season. Here are the clashes in week 0, five games to watch for week 1, as well as an overview of the top 10 teams scheduled for next season:

Week 0 college football matches in 2020

Week 0 – Saturday August 29

UC Davis in Nevada (Saturday August 29)

Nevada is 15-11 in the past two years under coach Jay Norvell and has a chance to win the West Division title in Mountain West with Hawaii, San Diego State and l ‘Fresno State, each entering a new coach for 2020. UC Davis is chaired by former Boise and Colorado state coach Dan Hawkins and finished 5-7 in 2019.

State of Idaho in New Mexico (Saturday, August 29)

New Mexico’s first-year coach Danny Gonzales is expected to start his term quickly in Albuquerque. Idaho State has only 13-21 in the past three years and lost 31-0 to Utah in 2019. The Lobos should be picked at the bottom of Mountain West’s Mountain division, but should start 2020 on the right note with this match.

Hawaii to Arizona (Saturday August 29)

The opening of 2019 in week 0 between these two teams provided a lot of fireworks. The Rainbow Warriors and Wildcats combined for more than 1,000 total offensive yards, Hawaii having won 45-38 thanks to a last-line save defense.

State of New Mexico at UCLA (Saturday, August 29)

The 2020 season marks an important year for Coach Chip Kelly’s tenure at UCLA. The opening game against the State of New Mexico – a team that has 5-19 in the past two seasons – is a good chance to start 2020 on the right note for the Bruins.

California at the UNLV (Saturday August 29)

With most of the returns deep, the Golden Bears will be a dormant team to watch in the Pac-12 next season. In contrast, the first game against California is a good match for new UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo in the first game of the program at Allegiant Stadium.

Notre Dame vs Navy (Ireland – Saturday August 29)

This confrontation ranks well with the cool factor with the Fighting Irish and Midshipmen meeting in Dublin to start the 2020 season. Expect the quarterback to be in the spotlight on August 29. The Irish fighter returns the senior quarterback Ian Book, while the midshipmen enter a new starter after the departure of Malcolm Perry.

Five must-see college football games for week 1 in 2020

Week 1 – Thursday September 3 – Monday September 7

Indiana in Wisconsin (Friday September 4)

It’s rare to have a conference game in early September, but the Big Ten has scheduled a solid game for the first full weekend of action. Indiana has posted the highest overall winning streak on the program since 1993 and another step forward is on hand for 2020 under the guidance of coach Tom Allen. Wisconsin to replace ball carrier Jonathan Taylor, but coach Paul Chryst returns one of the Big Ten’s best defenses and an experienced quarterback to Jack Coan.

Ole Miss vs Baylor – Houston, Texas (Saturday September 5)

The two programs of this neutral site opening burst into a new coach, so there is a lot of uncertainty around the match. Ole Miss’ new coach Lane Kiffin inherits a handful of talented attacking pieces to work with, while Dave Aranda faces a massive reconstruction project in defense of Baylor.

State of North Dakota in Oregon (Saturday September 5)

Oregon is a big favorite to repeat as Pac-12 champion, but coach Mario Cristobal’s team faces a brutal start to the 2020 campaign. North Dakota is the champion in FCS title and has a dynamic quarterback to Trey Lance. The quarterback position tops the list of question marks for the Ducks this offseason, but Cristobal’s team has a standout defense and a dominant left striker Penei Sewell.

USC vs Alabama – Arlington, Texas (Saturday September 5)

In terms of big college football brands, it doesn’t get much better than seeing USC and Alabama meet on the same field. Coach Clay Helton needs a big season to avoid the hot seat in Los Angeles, and rising quarterback Kedon Slovis might be just enough for the Trojans to win the Pac-12 South in 2020. The Crimson Tide enters the off-season with uncertainty in the quarterback, but coach Nick Saban will see this team reloaded and prepared for another round at the national championship.

Michigan to Washington (Saturday September 5)

The Huskies usher in the Jimmy Lake era with a tough off-conference game against Michigan. The Wolverines will start a new quarter against one of the Pac-12’s best defenses, so this game is a good litmus test for both programs.

Other intriguing games from week 1

BYU in Utah (Thursday September 3)

Clemson at Georgia Tech (Thursday September 3)

Oregon State to Oklahoma State (Thursday, September 3)

North Carolina at UCF (Friday September 4)

Florida State vs West Virginia (Atlanta – Saturday September 5)

TCU in California (Saturday September 5)

Purdue in Nebraska (Saturday September 5)

Georgia vs Virginia (Atlanta – Monday September 7)

Top 10 first college football teams for 2020

Predictions 2020: Top 25 | ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SECOND

1. Clemson

The Tigers failed to clinch a national title in 2019, but coach Dabo Swinney’s team started in 20 as the favorite to win it all. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and ball carrier Travis Etienne are back to lead a dynamic attack, while the defense is once again poised to rank among the best in the nation.

2. Ohio State

With a Big Ten title and a trip to the BFC playoffs in the books, Ryan Day’s first season at Columbus was a huge success. The next step? Win a national championship. The defense has a few holes to fill and the ball carrier J.K. We will miss the dobbins. However, quarterback Justin Fields should have the Buckeyes in the running to win it all in 2020.

3. Alabama

As usual, Alabama is losing a handful of talented players. However, coach Nick Saban will keep this team among the contenders to win it all in 2020. Freshman Bryce Young will compete with Mac Jones for the starting quarterback position, but whoever wins the battle can draw on an offensive line and a talented ground game until a passing attack develops. The return of linebacker Dylan Moses from injury is a big boost for the defense.

4. LSU

The defending national champions will be very different in 2020. Coach Ed Orgeron needs to replace key members of his coaching staff (defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and attacking assistant Joe Brady) and lost nine players early in the NFL . In addition, quarterback Joe Burrow ended his eligibility after a record campaign in 2020.

5. Oklahoma

Redshirt rookie Spencer Rattler is likely to take command of Lincoln Riley’s powerful offensive, but this unit should once again rank among the best in the nation. Oklahoma’s defense has shown progress in coordinator Alex Grinch’s first year and another step forward is on hand for 2020.

6. Penn State

With the state of Ohio at Happy Valley in 2020, Penn State has the chance to play a spoiler in the Big Ten East division. Quarterback Sean Clifford and a solid team of half-runners set the stage for offense, and the defense brings back one of the country’s top players as junior linebacker Micah Parsons.

7. Florida

It’s a close call between Florida and Georgia for the early pick to win SEC East in 2020. Coach Dan Mullen’s team doesn’t have a ton of glaring concern, but the offensive line and the ground game must take a step forward. Despite the loss of a few key players at all levels, the Gators are expected to rank among the SEC’s best in defense.

8. Georgia

The changes in attack are the big story of this off-season in Athens. The Bulldogs will have a new quarterback (Jamie Newman) after Jake Fromm’s early departure for the NFL, and coach Kirby Smart has hired Todd Monken to replace James Coley as the team player. A revamped offensive line and a young host corps will be in the spotlight in 2020. Georgia will once again have one of the best defenses in the country.

9. Our Lady

The Fighting Irish must reload to qualifying positions, but the return of quarterback Ian Book and an experienced offensive line should allow coach Brian Kelly’s team to qualify for the BFC playoffs.

10. Wisconsin

The Badgers have won at least 10 games in four of Coach Paul Chryst’s five years at Madison. Ball carrier Jonathan Taylor makes the headlines at the start, but there are enough returning personnel to expect Wisconsin to start 2020 at the top of early predictions in the Big Ten West division.

