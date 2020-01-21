When do you expect the next general director to land?

We haven’t had a general Nintendo Direct since September last year, and we barely know what Nintendo is up to after Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches in March. Given the rumors, upcoming release dates, and the fact that there have been two series-specific direct broadcasts in the past two weeks, we may all soon be experiencing a new, comprehensive direct broadcast event that sets Nintendo’s plans for the first months of what is expected to be a very busy year. It could even happen this week, or Nintendo could sweep us far into February. I’m pretty sure we don’t have to wait until March, but beyond that it’s a guess. When do you expect the next Direct?

I feel pretty good for the next week, though no specific date would surprise me. With no releases just around the corner, it is difficult to determine a day for Direct to take place, but with the latest rumors about Wii-U ports and Paper Mario revivals, it will be there soon, right? Otherwise, I think a bit of a gap between the last Pokémon and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Directs could be a good thing, unless Nintendo would rather capitalize while everyone is still buzzing about the last couple of announcements. As I see it, the last two series directives either don’t have enough to say for a general directive, so they distribute their messages in short bursts and it will take a while for us to get the next big one, or they have so much to show that they have to make some announcements separately. I’m sure we all hope for the latter, but it’s so hard to get an idea of ​​what they’re up to.

When will the next Nintendo Direct appear? What do you base this presumption on? Hopefully it will land as soon as possible, but nothing will surprise me here. Let us know what you think in the comments.