When did Laurence Fox and Billie Piper get married and have children?

Actor Laurence Fox has made headlines in recent days, thanks to his comments on question time in which he suggested that being called a “privileged white man” was racism.

The violent reaction against him deepened a bit when he later claimed in the podcast of The Delingpod that he had abandoned an ex-girlfriend due to his opposing opinions in Gillette’s 2019 announcement.

Needless to say, he is not the biggest fan of the ad, which addressed toxic masculinity and encouraged men to take responsibility for each other.

The 41-year-old said he had learned not to date women under 35 because of his politically correct views.

So what happened to her marriage to actress and singer Billie Piper?

When did Laurence Fox marry Billie Piper?

Laurence and Billie dated since 2006 after meeting while working on the play, Treats.

They married a year later, on December 31, 2007 in West Sussex, and even tattoos were made to commemorate the day.

They divorced in May 2016, after more than eight years of marriage.

At that time, they confirmed that there were no other parties involved and that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Laurence then called the divorce “horrendous” and lamented the amount of money it cost.

In November, he admitted that it took “18 months to two years to leave the other side.”

While Laurence spoke openly about the breakup at that time, even reportedly blaming Billie’s mother on stage for the end of the relationship, Billie has remained relatively quiet about her time with Laurence.

Doctor Who’s favorite, now 37, admitted that she had a “life crisis” in her 30s.

The actress said: “ I think your thirty years are a time when you start to reflect on everything you have achieved or not, and where you are going and how is your mental health: are you in a circle of repetitive and negative behaviors? ? ?

‘Your twenty are fun, wild and without consequences. Obviously there are dark moments in your twenties, but more or less when you compare them to their thirties, they are a bloody walk through the park.

“In the thirties it’s like,” Wow, sh * t is getting real “”.

Since then, Laurence has been linked to radio host Lilah Parsons, Sky Sports news anchor Kirsty Gallacher and Vogue Williams.

Do Laurence Fox and Billie Piper have children together?

The couple has two children together: Winston James Fox, 11, and Eugene Pip, 7.

Billie, 37, has had a third child, with his current partner, Johnny Lloyd.

Johnny, who is a singer of the band Tribes, and Billie met at a bar in North London in 2016.

They received their daughter Tallulah to the world in January 2019.

Laurence has no other children.

