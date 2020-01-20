When Churchill called for European unity

LONDON – Britain officially leaves the European Union on January 31 after a debilitating political phase that has bitterly divided the country since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

The difficult negotiations on the new relationship between Britain and its European neighbors will continue throughout 2020. This series of stories documents Britain’s tortured relationship with Europe from the years after World War II to the present.

–

Europe appears to have been controversial in Britain for ages. This may be the reason why there was never a consensus on the benefits of membership of the European Union and why the country was so divided ahead of Brexit Day.

Though there may be no greater lover of the scandi-noir horrors or Greek beaches than the British, the feeling for the EU has been far louder over the country’s 47 years of membership. One of the ironies of Brexit is that Britain now has some of the most passionate EU supporters across the block.

Many reasons were given for the complex relationship. Perhaps an imperial past has affected Britain’s membership. Maybe it’s just the fact that there is a strip of water that separates the country from what is often referred to as the “continent”. Britain has always been concerned about the changing alliances in Europe since the Norman conquest in 1066.

Whatever the main motivation for the Brexit vote in 2016, Britain has always seen itself as a country in itself.

Ironically, it was Winston Churchill who called for a kind of “United States of Europe” after World War II.

In a speech in Zurich in 1946, a year after the end of the war and after he had been viciously violated in parliamentary elections as British Prime Minister, Churchill outlined his vision for post-war Europe.

Peace and prosperity could only arise if France and Germany put aside their centuries of mistrust and act as partners.

“The structure of the United States of Europe, when built, will make the physical strength of a single state less important,” he said. “Small nations will count as much as large ones, and will gain their honor by contributing to the common cause.”

Churchill did not imagine that Great Britain would be part of this great endeavor. It would be his job, like that of “powerful America” ​​and even Soviet Russia, to act as “friends and supporters of the new Europe”.

This perception of Britain’s role provides an explanation for its ambivalent relationship with Europe in the decades since. It joined the club late, 16 years after the rules were written. While a member was there, they often grumbled about many of the integration suggestions that came up. Words like “awkward” or “half detached” were not uncommon descriptions of British membership.

All of this may have inevitably led to this vote in June 2016, albeit with a slim majority of 52 to 48 percent who supported leaving the club.

Maybe Brexit was inevitable.

