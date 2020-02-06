When are the clocks going forward in the UK?

Although it is still winter, the fact that it is already February means that British people eagerly await the arrival of British summer time throughout the country.

After the spring equinox on Friday, March 20, the next phase of welcoming the warmer weather with open arms will be the biennial change of the clocks.

Here is all you need to know about the clocks that advance an hour for Daylight Savings:

When do the clocks move forward?

This year, the clocks move forward one hour at 1 hour on Sunday, March 29, a week after Mother’s Day.

It may be worthwhile to set a clock change reminder so that you are not caught later and wake up later than planned.

1/20

Yellow flowers bask in the sunshine at Castle Park, Bristol

FATHER

2/20

A harvest of flowering Spring Dawn daffodils is depicted growing in a field on Taylors Bulbs farm near Holbeach in Eastern England

AFP / Getty

3/20

Japanese tourists take photos with daffodils in St James’s Park in London on Friday, February 22

FATHER

4/20

Thousands of crocuses begin to flower weeks early after unusually high temperatures in the Wallington Hall of National Trust in Northumberland

FATHER

5/20

A woman is reading between daffodils in St James Park, London

FATHER

6/20

Snowdrops in bloom at Painswick Rococo Garden in the Cotswolds

FATHER

7/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of National Trust, Northumberland, controls thousands of crocuses that start to flower weeks early after unreasonably high temperatures

FATHER

8/20

Spring flowers bloom in a graveyard at a church in Knutsford, Cheshire

Reuters

9/20

A bee collects pollen in the Wallington Hall of National Trust in Northumberland

FATHER

10/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of the National Trust in Northumberland who is watering some of the plants in the greenhouse, which start to flower weeks early after unreasonable temperatures

FATHER

11/20

Snowdrops in bloom at Painswick Rococo Garden in the Cotswolds

FATHER

12/20

Gardeners participate in the annual flower count of the National Trust in Kilterton in Exeter. 2352 plants bloomed in the garden, an increase of 65 compared to last year

FATHER

13/20

Snowdrops bloom next to purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

14/20

A squirrel and a magpie forage among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

15/20

Daffodils bloom among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

16/20

A yellow flower blooms next to purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

17/20

Robin is feeding among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

18/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of National Trust, Northumberland, controls thousands of crocuses that start to flower weeks early after unreasonably high temperatures

FATHER

19/20

Snowdrops in bloom in Dorset

FATHER

20/20

A woman takes a picture of the crocuses in the Walsall Arboretum while the warm weather continues

FATHER

If you have a smartphone, your clock may be updated early in the morning.

If you do not do this, it may be advisable to place Post-it notes in your kitchen and mark the day in your diary to ensure that the clock change does not slip out of your mind.

What influence does the clock have on me?

Although the first change of the clocks can make you a little tired, in the long run having an extra hour of sunlight in the evening is something that many will probably cherish.

When the clocks move forward on Sunday, March 29, we will no longer be in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Our time will instead be referred to as British Summer Time (BST), which is sometimes referred to as GMT + 1.

This is important to note if you are planning to travel or FaceTiming from someone abroad so that you do not confuse your timing.

When will the clocks return?

On Sunday 25 October at 2 a.m., the clocks will go back an hour, ending British summer time.

Why has Daylight Savings been introduced?

British Summer Time was first introduced as part of the Summer Time Act of 1916.

The law came into effect after a campaign by builder William Willett, who suggested that the clocks move forward in the spring and back in the winter, so that people can spend more time outdoors during the day and save energy.

Willett wrote about his proposal in a leaflet called “The Waste of Daylight”, which was published in 1907.

Although Daylight Savings may have been established on the basis of Willett’s proposal, he was not the first to bring forward the idea of ​​maintaining daylight by changing the clocks.

In 1784, Benjamin Franklin wrote about a similar idea in a satirical letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris.

The ancient Romans also followed a similar practice to use their time efficiently during the day.

.