When and where to see the Oscar-winning 2020 films in Dubai

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards took place on Sunday, February 9 in Los Angeles. The Korean comedy thriller won the Best Movie, making history by becoming the first non-English language to take home the first prize. He also won the Oscars for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film. The epic of the First World War of Sam Mendes, 1917, took home three Oscars, all in technical categories, including cinematography, sound mixing and visual effects. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of the psycho clown in Todd Phillips’ Joker and the film also won an Oscar for Best Original Soundtrack. James Mangold’s action drama, Ford v Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, was honored for the film and sound editing. The dramatic biopic Bombshell won the award for best makeup and hair.

This is where you can watch or watch these award-winning films in Dubai again:

Parasite

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xH0HfJHsaY (/ embed)

· VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates

1:10 pm – 4:40 pm – 8:10 pm – 10:35 pm

VOX Cinema Nakheel Mall

4pm

· VOX Cinemas, downtown Mirdif

7:35 pm

· Reel Dine-In, The Dubai Mall

12:10 pm – 6:10 pm

1917

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZjQROMAh_s (/ embed)

· VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates

2:10 pm – 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm – 8:20 pm – 10:20 pm – 11:00 pm

· Reel Cinemas

2:10 pm – 9:20 pm

Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR

6:00 pm – 8:05 pm

VOX Cinema Nakheel Mall

5:20 pm – 10:45 pm

Roxy Cinemas Boxpark

5:30 pm

Roxy Cinemas Citywalk

4:00 pm – 7:15 pm

VOX Cinemas Mercato Mall

10:45 pm

Roxy Cinemas La Mer

4:30 pm

· Novo Cinemas, Dubai Festival City

1:35 pm – 6:40 pm – 11:30 pm

· VOX Cinemas, downtown Mirdif

6:05 pm – 8:40 pm – 11:20 pm

VOX Cinemas City Center Deira

9:45 pm – 11:30 pm

Cinemacity Imax ZeroSix

5:40 pm – 10:30 pm

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAGVQLHvwOY (/ embed)

· VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates

1:55 pm – 11:40 pm

Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR

1:50 am

VOX Cinema Nakheel Mall

9:10 pm

· VOX Cinemas, downtown Mirdif

5:20 pm – 9:05 pm

· Top of the form

Ford v Ferrari

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyYgDtY2AMY (/ embed)

Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR

12:50 pm

· Reel Cinema (Dine-In) The Dubai Mall

7:10 pm

Roxy Cinemas Citywalk

11am

Bomb

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqdWqBNoMl4 (/ embed)

Roxy Cinemas Citywalk

2:00 pm

Several Oscar-nominated films can also be broadcast on Netflix. The broadcast giant received a total of 24 Oscar nominations for its original films, The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, Klaus, I Lost My Body and American Factory. However, despite receiving the highest number of nominations compared to any other studio, his films took home only two Oscars. Laura Dern won the Best Actress award in a supporting role for her role in Marriage Story, while American Factory won the Best Documentary Feature Award.

.