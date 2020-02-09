When and where can you see the Academy Awards LIVE in India?

Since the 92nd Academy Awards are less than hours away, expectations are high who will take a golden statuette home with them. The award ceremony will take place on February 9th in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on February 10th in India.

If you want to tune in, the Oscars for Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star Movies Select HD will be broadcast at 5 AM. However, if you’d like to see it LIVE, it’s available at Hotstar from 6:30 p.m.

After what worked for the Academy last year, Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, announced that the 2020 Oscars will have no host.

This is the second time in a row that ABC and The Academy have chosen to host without a host.

Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot and Zazie Beetz are among the popular Hollywood stars who will award trophies to the winners at the 92nd Academy Awards.

In addition to the three actors, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig will also be honored at the award ceremony.

This is joined by Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King, all of whom won the acting awards at the Oscars last year.