When 85 Moroccan deserters were returned from Vietnam to Morocco

We’re here today to shed light on a forgotten part of Moroccan history, a story reminiscent of a Hollywood film. 125 Moroccan soldiers fled the French army during the Indochina war in Vietnam. While fleeing death, these soldiers were forgotten by the government for a few years. From 1954 to 1972 they lived in Vietnam, married Vietnamese women and had children. Others decided to live an extremely precarious life that is slowly but surely drowning in madness and is constantly thinking of Morocco. Only 85 Moroccan citizens later joined their country with their wives and around 260 children.

Mokhtar Ouldammar worked as head of social services at the State Department in 1972 when he came across a stack of letters that has changed his life since then. “I happened to get a package of letters sent from Beijing, China,” he said to Yabiladi. As soon as he opened it, the retired official discovered calls for help.

“The package was full of tons of letters, but it was forgotten and placed on one of the shelves of the State Department offices.”

One of the letters caught Ouldammar’s attention. It was signed by Ho Chi Minh, the former Vietnamese president, and addressed to King Mohammed V. The Asian head of state turned to the sovereign and asked him to resettle a number of Moroccan nationals who remained in Vietnam after the end of the war. «There have been other Algerian, Tunisian and Senegalese deserters, and the list goes on. They had all been repatriated from their governments, especially after gaining independence. But the Moroccan deserters were completely forgotten, »adds Mokhtar Ouldammar. “The strange thing is that instead of being sent to the royal palace, this letter was in the ministry’s archive.”

Ph: Mokhtar Ouldammar

In response to the situation, the 82-year-old asked to form a delegation to visit Hanoi and arrange a meeting with the Moroccan deserters. The first Moroccan soldiers to desert did so in 1954, and eventually the number grew until 1972. ‘They stayed there for years. Some of them married Vietnamese women and had children. 65 Vietnamese women decided to come to Morocco with their husbands and children. The rest of the nationals were single. I later learned that there were ten children whose Moroccan fathers had died. Unfortunately we didn’t know about it. They stayed with their families and mothers. Some deserters – two or three – suffered from mental illnesses, tuberculosis and dysentery ».

Go back home

Once in Hanoi, the Vietnamese authorities needed a few days to bring the Moroccan nationals together. It was a happy day. When members of the Moroccan delegation arrived, they hugged deserters and their families. “You said you didn’t bring a piece of Morocco with you, we wanted to feel our country,” said Mokhtar Ouldammar. He added: “The children called ‘ammi, ammi’ (uncle in Moroccan Arabic). It was a very intense moment ».

After examining their situation one by one, the retired official was drawn by the story of a Moroccan deserter. He asked why he decided to desert. The man was embarrassed by the question, but answered and when Ouldammar insisted: “We ate our captain with three of my comrades.” The deserter stated that the Frenchman had treated him badly along with other Moroccans. “The current situation, the intensity of the war and the racist behavior of our commanders had turned us into murder machines,” he clarified. After this incident, the man just got out.

After their meeting, the Moroccan deserters had to wait. «The Vietnamese representative of the Interior Ministry had made us aware that we had to identify each of them in the provinces of origin. We thought it would take three months, but in the end it would take four to five months, ”Mokhtar Ouldammar recalled. Finally everything was ready for return, tickets were booked and suitcases were packed.

A Moroccan deserter who speaks on behalf of other soldiers. Mokhtar Ouldammar

“Suddenly we received a call from the minister’s head of cabinet asking us to stop the operation,” added the same person. Without explaining why the operation was suspended, the Moroccan delegation was disappointed.

“I thought the decision was made by Hassan II, but later I learned that the then foreign minister had been arrested by the king and asked why Moroccan nationals were not returned. His Majesty was therefore personally aware of the history of the deserters, »said Mokhtar Ouldammar. At that time there was “panic” everywhere, and the head of cabinet at the State Department called the diplomat to start the return process as soon as possible.

“We never knew who or how the order was given to interrupt the operation. It remains a mystery to me and my fellow human beings ».

In January 1972 the 85 deserters were finally returned to the kingdom. “It was made smart,” said Mokhtar Ouldammar, who took part in an important chapter in the history of these Moroccan deserters.