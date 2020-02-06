An error discovered by a security investigator found a Chromium error that could have been exploited by malicious people to access files on a PC.

WhatsApp desktop is a fairly popular app for many who prefer to use the app on desktops and laptops, whether on Mac or Windows. With millions using the app to communicate regularly, a recent unveiling of a fairly serious security error has triggered many alarms, and if you are one of the users of the WhatsApp desktop app, it is recommended that you visit the Microsoft Store on Windows and the MacOS App Store on Macs and update the apps immediately. The error, found by security researcher Gal Weizmann, has reportedly found that a hacker can easily send a malicious link and use the vulnerability of WhatsApp to gain increased access to a user’s files on the respective desktops and laptops.

The issue in question is not specific to Windows or Mac only. The problem actually lies with the Chromium software platform, on which the hugely popular Google Chrome browser is based. The WhatsApp desktop app is built on the Electron sub-platform, which itself is based on Chromium. To streamline the development process, WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, apparently used Electron to transfer its web app, which works within browsers, to a desktop app that is compatible with both Windows and Mac platforms. As a result, the WhatsApp desktop app was also sensitive to the lack that actually made use of the Chromium vulnerability.

This vulnerability could allow any hacker to access desktops and laptops and then access user files, many of which may contain confidential information in the form of financial documents, private videos, and so on. It is unclear whether this error also allows attackers to gain increased system privileges and also deeply affects systems, but given the fact that there is always a fleeting opportunity for such hacks, the problem is quite serious. Fortunately, it was noted that after Facebook was notified of the error, it had released a security patch for both Windows and Mac WhatsApp desktop apps.

