WhatsApp Dark mode: latest beta update introduces new options for solid colors

WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the long-awaited dark mode on its beta version available through the Google Play Beta program. The latest rollout indicates that users may soon see the stable version of the dark mode. According to reports, WhatsApp has released a new version (2.20.31) of its beta app that offers new dark solid colors that users can use as a chat background to change the experience in dark mode. In the latest update, a total of six new dark color options were introduced for WhatsApp.

The new available colors are black, dark brown, dark navy, dark olive, dark purple and dark velvet. To find the new color options, users must open WhatsApp and go to Settings, click Wallpaper under Chats option and tap Solid color. In particular, when users select a dark solid color and change the theme, WhatsApp will automatically change that dark solid color to a bright one.

WhatsApp beta version 2.20.31 will be rolled out in phases and will soon be available in the Google Play Store for users who are enrolled in the beta program. The dark black theme should help to save some battery on your devices, although the latest dark solid colors may not do the same. In the latest beta version of WhatsApp, the company had removed the Set By Battery Saver option on devices with Android 9 and lower.

