WhatsApp Dark mode can now be used on your iPhones: here you can get it

WhatsApp still has to release a stable version of the app with the new dark mode.

The dark mode for WhatsApp is finally on its way to iOS users. Participants in the TestFlight messaging app of the messaging app notice the feature in the latest test notes, according to a MacRumors report. Now that this has been noticed, it is confirmed that the theme in dark mode finally finds its way to all supported iPhones. Furthermore, the report also claims that the Facebook brand will soon be rolling out a stable version of the feature for both Android and iOS devices.

The Dark Mode function that is currently in test mode is available with WhatsApp update version 2.20. Users can try this through the TestFlight program because the WhatsApp beta program for iPhones is currently full. The mentioned update is valid for 90 days, after which it expires.

After the update has been downloaded, you can enable dark mode by following these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Go to Settings

3. Tap the “Chat” option

4. Select the Theme option

5. Select between the dark mode and the light mode

Last month, the messaging service started testing the dark mode function for Android users. What remains a mystery, however, is the date when the brand will release a stable version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android with the new dark theme.

