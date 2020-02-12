WhatsApp, the hugely popular communication application, has announced that it has crossed 2 billion active users of its service worldwide. Earlier estimates had expected WhatsApp to exceed the figure of 2 billion monthly active users of its service in April 2020, an objective that Facebook’s service seems to have achieved. In line with the milestone, WhatsApp has published a message on its official blog stating that it will continue to focus on privacy and end-to-end encryption, which will hopefully also grow into attempts to curb spam and fake information on the platform.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart emphasized the privacy aspect in an interview with The Wall Street Journal and stated that the company will continue to defend the use of end-to-end encryption on messages exchanged on its platform. WhatsApp describes the same thing via a blog post and says: “Strong encryption acts as an unbreakable digital lock that secures the information you send via WhatsApp and protects you from hackers and criminals. Messages are only stored on your phone in between you can read your messages or listen to your calls, not even us. ”

It added: “Strong encryption is a necessity in modern life. We will not compromise on security, because that would make people less secure. For even more protection, we work with top security experts, we use industry-leading technology to stop abuse and provide controls and ways to report problems – without sacrificing privacy. ”

It took about two years for WhatsApp to add its last 500,000 users after it reached the milestone of 1.5 billion users in 2017. With 2 billion users now using WhatsApp, the messaging service is now becoming more than a quarter of the world’s population, underlining its popularity. This further underlines the importance of WhatsApp to focus on the quality of service and to devise more ways to combat aspects such as the dissemination of misinformation on its platform. The company has taken active positions against spam and cyberbullying on its platform and has introduced tools such as limited group invitations and forwarded labels until 2019.

In the future, it will be interesting to see when WhatsApp reaches its next milestone in its user base, and what steps it takes further in light of the increasing pressure from multiple governments to incorporate backdoors into its service. From now on, WhatsApp users around the world can expect a revision of the interface, as the company is working on implementing the in-trend Dark Mode in its chat interface.

