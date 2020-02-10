What’s up with David Pastrnak?

The Boston Bruins were pushed forward by David Pastrnak’s goals earlier this season. They haven’t been there lately.

We’re not completely panicked at the moment. It’s only been four games since David Pastrnak’s last goal for the Boston Bruins. The fact is that his line colleagues Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are still scoring goals. It is certainly only a matter of time.

However, if the Montreal Canadiens manage to stop him from scoring, he’ll have his longest drought of goals so far this season.

When you look at his stats from the last four games, it’s not as if David Pastrnak has no chance. In just four games, he gave fifteen shots on goal. It’s just a pity that nobody went in.

If you reduce the chance of a hit to a high risk, 5 of these 15 shots will be scored this way. A third of all shots fired on the net were highly dangerous, which means that he was unlucky or scored a good goal. maybe a little bit of both!

Regarding breaking out of its current drought, we see that it comes sooner rather than later. The Boston Bruins have given him a total of 19:25 power play time in the last four goalless matches and will likely continue to give him big minutes, as has been the case throughout the year. “

Great players don’t have to be challenged too much to break out of bad shape patterns. He also has 3 assists in the last two games and 12 points in the last nine games.

Goals are harder to score than assists, but it’s only a matter of time before those like Marchand, Bergeron or Torey Krug pay back the favor.

David Pastrnak scored four goals in early November in the two encounters between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens this season, including a hat-trick. He clearly likes to play against our next opponent and that means he is sure to break out.

Three or four games without scoring have become the standard in the young career of the Czech winger Boston Bruins. Actually, he rarely got along without a goal, so there may even be persistence in his break-ins!

Should we worry about it?

Not at all. David Pastrnak scores goals for the Boston Bruins again in no time. After losing the lead in the Maurice Richard Trophy race, one has to think that he has a fire in his stomach and is aiming at Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews back.

Remember my words; David Pastrnak will score at least one goal at TD Garden this Wednesday night if the Boston Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens.

