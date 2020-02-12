What’s the matter with Mike and Shaughna in Love Island?

Mike Boateng and Shaughna Phillips from Love Island collide in tonight’s Love Island (Photos: ITV)

Things between Mike Boateng and Shaughna Phillips don’t seem to go too well on Love Island, with an example in which the buyer has a few strong words for the officer of democratic services.

In a first glance for tonight’s episode, Shaughna collided with Mike Boateng in the next challenge, in which he told her to ‘shut up’.

Not exactly the best vibes.

But this is not the first time the pair has locked horns.

If you want to know more about the couple and their history, and why Mike has spoken to Sean Paul’s favorite, read on, because we have been keeping a close eye on …

What’s going on between Shaughna and Mike?

It doesn’t always go smoothly between Mike and Shaughna.

Beef between the couple began to brew when, during a challenge, Shaughna was given the task of kissing the islander she thought was the biggest “gameplayer” and she chose Mike.

Then the couple had a chat and it all seemed like water under the bridge.

Afterwards it was usually peaceful between the two, although Shaughna expressed a bit of disgust when, after Leanne had dumped Mike, he made crazy moves for first Sophie and then Jess – although he finally decided to choose Priscilla after Casa Amor.

Mike and Priscilla are now an item (Photo: ITV2)

Now, however, in the teaser clip for Wednesday’s episode, Shaughna seems to upset Mike’s feathers after she has read a headline and points at him as she guesses which islander is heading.

“Love Island’s (blank) branded a snake after his reaction to Shaughna who was brutally dumped by Callum,” she reads.

Shaughna comments on the wild head and then says to the islanders: “Some people forget that they are mic and are on a TV show.”

But Mike does not lie down and while the camera turns to him, he folds back.

“No, shut up, it’s not a game anymore,” Mike replies angrily. “That takes the p ***.”

Mike encouraged Callum to choose Molly instead of Shaughna (Photo by ITV / REX)

Some viewers focus on Shaughna during the exchange, with one fan tweeting: “Although Mike is not my favorite … I am on his side with the Shaughna situation. she is so rude to him for no reason and he is nothing but nice to her. “(Sic)

However, other fans may remember that Mike was working with Finn in Finn Amor when it came to Callum to choose newcomer Molly Smith over Shaughna.

Love Island will take place on ITV2 this evening at 9 p.m.

