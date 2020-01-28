What's new in the Romantic Garden Update?

The Romantic Garden update for The Sims FreePlay is now available with a new live event and two upcoming SimChase events.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the latest Sims FreePlay update brings mood. The Romantic Garden update is now available for the free mobile game. Included are a new live event, some free items, SimChase events and a packed event calendar.

The highlight of the update is the Romantic Garden Live Event. This 10-day event starts on January 28th and rewards players with garden related items. The ultimate grand prize for completing the event within the allotted time is the template for the secret garden shed. Of course, there are a lot of other fun rewards you’ll unlock on the go.

The Romantic Garden Event is fairly normal and straightforward. You need to collect craft items and achieve daily goals to unlock the rewards.

With this update there are also two new SimChase events. Introduced some time ago, these are competitive TV show style challenges where your Sim is tasked with completing a daily set of challenges to reach a checkpoint (and unlock the associated price). The catch is that you compete against a competing Sim to reach that checkpoint and win the prize first.

The first SimChase event, Floral Feud, starts on February 14 and lasts for seven days. In this event you compete for garden decorations such as potted plants, hanging planters, outdoor settings, side tables and modern floral fashion and hairstyles for youthful Sims. The main prize is a hammock, succulents and pond.

The second SimChase, Outdoor Engagement, begins shortly after February 27th. Garden picnic rugs, a coffee table and a sofa seat, an L-shaped sofa and tall flower pots will win along with the main prizes of an outdoor daybed movie screen, floral outfits and “gorgeous” hair.

In addition to these new events, players can look forward to the return of some older events, including Daring Do’s long hair hobby (February 7th), HANS On! Players Favorite (February 17) and Country Homestead (February 21).

Reminder: The Sims celebrate their 20th anniversary as a franchise on February 4, 2020 and The Sims FreePlay will take part in the celebrations. All players will receive a free Emerald Plumbob hot tub and anniversary tattoo. In addition, famous people like Bella Goth, Izzy Fabulous and others will show up at the SimTown nightclub and offer free gifts in the coming weeks.