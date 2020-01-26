What's New in the China Virus Outbreak

Since the outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan, nearly 2,000 cases of new viral respiratory disease have been confirmed. Scientists have identified the disease as a new type of coronavirus. Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds. Others have developed into more serious diseases such as SARS and MERS, although the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or infectious as yet.

WHAT’S NEW TODAY?

___ The National Health Commission announced that the number of confirmed cases in China has increased to almost 2,000 and the death toll to 56.

___ The United States reported a third case, a man in Southern California who had come from the outbreak-affected city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

___ Singapore and South Korea each reported one new case, while Thailand reported three new cases.

___ The United States said it was chartering a plane to blow the consulate staff and some civilians out of the city. France said it was preparing a similar evacuation, possibly by bus. Japan said it would also arrange an evacuation flight.

___ China’s health minister said the country is entering a “critical stage” because “the virus’s ability to spread appears to be increasing.”

___ Beijing said it would delay the start of classes after the New Year holidays ended later this week.

___ Two of Hong Kong’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, announced that they’re closed for now.

