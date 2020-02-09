What’s in a name? Why Bengalis celebrates the big victory of Bong Joon Ho during the Oscars

Bong Joon Ho’s movie Parasite has swept the Oscars.

The South Korean film, which won four prizes at the Academy Awards for the best original screenplay, best director, best international film and best image.

Parasite is the first Asian film that has ever won an Oscar for the best original scenario. When he received the Oscar, Bong Joon Ho explained what the Oscar meant.

“We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar for South Korea,” said Bong Joon Ho.

“… we never write to represent our countries, but this is the first ever Oscar for South Korea” #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/8HeZyGWx8A

– Adam⁷ (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) 10 February 2020

While Asians celebrated victory all over the world, a specific cult of Southeast Asians in India was also related to his victory.

Bengalis around the world were also proud that another “Bong” had won, a commonly used word to define Bengalis. Ho is also the first ‘Bong’ to win after Satyajit Ray.

Now that Bong has won an Oscar, will Calcutta go crazy?

– SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) 10 February 2020

Why are Bengali didis happy and write threads after Bong Joon-Ho won the oscar? Wed Bengali nahi hai yaar.

– Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) 10 February 2020

As a self-proclaimed Bengali and Korean, I am happy to note that a Korean Bong has swept the Oscars tonight.

– Harshit Gupta (@hkrgupta) 10 February 2020

Today we saw the second #Bong after Satyajit Ray to win the coveted #Oscar. Good news for my fellow Bengal. : D

– Suvam Pal (@suvvz) 10 February 2020

The Bengal celebrate this because they heard something about a Bong that won big at the Oscars. #oscars

– Ajoy Advani (@ajoyadvani) 10 February 2020

#BongJoonHo makes history. Another bong, another victory. Bengalis all over the world is going to drink tonight. # Oscars

– Lord Meow (@RanjibMazumder) 10 February 2020

Bong Joon-ho becomes the second Bengali after Satyajit Ray to win an Oscar. 👏🏼 #AcademyAwards

– Kung Fu Panda (@writingchalk) 10 February 2020

Colleague Bengali, Bong Joon Ho, has won the best original scenario and made this bong very happy today. #Oscars # Oscars2020

– Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) 10 February 2020

Bong wins Best Picture at the Oscars. A proud day for all Bengalis! @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/yEjtWn5rAa

– navin theeng (@netheeng) 10 February 2020

My Bengali friends tell me that a Bong has won the Oscars #Parasite # Oscar2020

– Jarshad NK (@jarshadnk) 10 February 2020

When he received a Golden Globe for his film Parasite Bong Joon Ho, he said: “Once you have overcome the barrier of an inch-long subtitle, you will be introduced to so many more great films. It is not only beyond Oscar standards , it has certainly also transcended language barriers also in the Bengali community.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.