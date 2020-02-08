What’s in a name? WHO indicates what the new Coronavirus virus should be called

The final decision on a name is expected within a few days and is up to the WHO itself and coronavirus experts from the International Committee for Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV).



Geneva: The World Health Organization wants to prevent the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, or the Chinese stigmatize, from calling it the new virus carefully.

The official temporary name of the UN Health Authority for the disease, which it has designated as a global health emergency, is “2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease”.

The date refers to the date it was first identified on December 31, 2019, and “nCoV” stands for “new coronavirus” – the family of viruses to which it belongs.

“We thought it was very important that we give an interim name so that no location was associated with the name,” Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the Emerging Diseases Department at the WHO, told the agency’s board on Friday.

“I’m sure you’ve all seen many media reports that still call it Wuhan or China, and we wanted to make sure there was no stigma,” she said.

Meanwhile, China announced on Saturday that it would call the disease, which killed more than 700 people, Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) temporarily.

Choosing a more specific name is full of dangers.

According to a series of guidelines issued in 2015, the WHO advises against using place names such as Ebola and Zika – where these diseases were first identified and which are now inevitably linked to them in the public imagination.

Sylvie Briand, head of the Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division of the WHO, said this week that the use of a place name caused “an unnecessary burden”.

“Unnecessary and useless profiling”

More general names such as “Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome” or “Spanish Flu” should also be avoided because they can stigmatize entire regions or ethnic groups.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that there is no stigma associated with this disease, and unnecessary and useless profiling of individuals based on ethnicity is completely and completely unacceptable,” said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO emergency aid program.

The WHO also points out that the use of species in the name can cause confusion, such as H1N1, popularly referred to as “swine flu”.

This had a major effect on the pork industry, although the disease was spread by people instead of pigs.

H1N1 was also sometimes referred to as Mexican flu, “which wasn’t very nice for Mexican people,” Briand said.

The names of people – usually the scientists who have identified the disease – are also banned, as well as “terms that give rise to unnecessary anxiety” such as “unknown” or “fatal,” according to the WHO.

“We have seen that certain disease names trigger a setback against members of certain religious or ethnic communities, creating unjustified barriers to travel, trade and trade, and causing unnecessary slaughter of food animals,” the WHO said in its guidelines.

Instead, it recommended that each new name should be descriptive and contain the causal pathogen, if known, as well as short and easy to pronounce.

“We really try to be as neutral as possible, but also as useful as possible, because we have to name things all over the world with the same name if we want to tackle the enemy in the same way,” Briand said.

