What your favorite presidential candidate says about your style

It’s election season!

That means you have to find the perfect outfit or accessory that expresses your political views. Fortunately, we have the look you need to make sure you get your candidate’s message across. (Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg don’t count because you’re not rich enough for them anyway!)

First and foremost, check your voter registration here and get started! When you’re done with this step, try these outfits and check out the area codes.

1. Bernie Sanders

Every Sanders supporter, regardless of gender or lack, deserves a shirt with a floral or paisley pattern and a hat. These accessories work well for low-level startups and keep you warm on the trip to your apartment in Deep Brooklyn, guaranteed to be flooded by rising sea levels, unless we do something STATIC against climate change. Of course, a real Bernie fan would never order clothes online. They’d do it sparingly at a slash revolution dress swap planning session in their queer-friendly, illegally shared loft.

2. Pete Buttigieg

All followers of Pete Buttigieg will need these Brooks Brothers suits for $ 249 for their next few senseless analyst jobs in a cabin, followed by wine in the local wine cave sponsored by your local fossil fuel baron.

Brooks Brothers

3. Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth supporters, all you need is a classic fleece jacket to ward off the cold of Massachusetts as you cheer on your big grown son and Republican brothers (a little too aggressively) while playing soccer in the city. Get it in gray so you can jump straight from the grocery store to the evening Bunco tournament, just as fast as you jumped from the Republican to the Democratic Party. Try this sporty Marmot fleece jacket for $ 150, which comes with a few strands of Golden Retriever hair.

Dick’s sporting goods

4. Joe Biden

Joe Biden fans will rock one of these civil war jerseys! Get this men’s shirt for $ 12 on eBay before it sells out – it was actually worn by a civil war soldier and is the perfect way to demonstrate your support for Joe. It is certain that you will go back in time, just like all of Joe Biden’s guidelines and his memory.

ebay

5. Donald Trump

Every Trump fan deserves this $ 15 WalMart Orange Foundation; Make sure you look around and find one that is preferably at least three shades or more than your actual skin tone. (Note: This is not to be confused with the Trump Foundation, the defunct charity for which our president had to pay a $ 2 million severance payment for misuse of money after being accused of “only as a checkbook for Mr. to act “. Trump’s business and political interests,” said Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

Walmart.com

6. Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar followers can equip this comb for $ 16, which is perfect for eating salads or tossing at your assistant. It’s also from Caswell-Massey, a Midwest department store like Amy Klobuchar, which is why she can win.

caswellmassey.com

7. Andrew Yang



Every (former) member of the #YangGang needs Yang’s signature piece: this iconic math pin. Buy it in Yang’s store for $ 20. If Yang were chosen, you could get 200 of these pins every month, and the price (like the price of everything else) would probably not go up for at least a few weeks due to inflation!

cnn.com

8. Marianne Williamson

Our Orb Queen might be out of the race, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock a floating, Stevie Nick-inspired Free People scarf for $ 268 while meandering on the fairy path to voice yours for anyone but Pete To deliver Buttigieg. Accompany it with some crystals, a glittery eyeshadow, a flower crown, and a reasonably decent understanding of American democracy, and you’re on your way to enlightenment, we swear.

