What you won't see in the Schitt's Creek Series Final

Whether you like it or not, the end is near for Schitt’s Creek. And the cast spills everything that comes (not).

“We started a motel fire. Strangely enough, we didn’t get out, we didn’t succeed. Kind of a sad end. Won’t see fires. Will we get our money back? That’s TBD,” star series and co. -maker Then Levy said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about the upcoming final of the big series.

“Can I give the end away?” Eugene Levy, also a star and co-creator, asked his son.

“Yes, I think it’s time now,” said Dan.

And he did. Kind of.

“It’s a nice ending,” said Eugene.

“Great answer, Dad,” said Dan.

The show is currently being broadcast on Pop TV for the sixth and final season. And yes, Dan has already thought of getting the gang back together. On WWHL he told Andy Cohen he would like to make a Schitt’s Creek film with his costars Eugene, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. It is something that he also drove to E! News during a recent interview. Levy said that if he came up with the idea “that it seems appropriate for these people to make contact again,” he would revive the Rose family.

“I would love that … I never like working in black and white. I think these stories have led to a very nice conclusion for the time being. But I hope there will be a reason to pick up those stories again afterwards, and whether that (laughs) is like a movie or another Christmas special or whatever, “Levy said. “I would like to work with these actors again.”

