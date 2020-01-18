The fourth annual Women’s March takes place on Saturday, and the streets of the country and around the world will be inundated with women and allies to defend women’s rights and equality.

Thousands of women first took to the streets of Washington on January 21, 2017, to defend women’s rights following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Over a million people participated nationwide in the 2017 walk.

This march, the largest one-day event in American history, has since become an annual event.

Here’s what you need to know about the Women’s March:

What is that?

The March of Women began in response to the election of President Trump and has evolved into a movement to elect more women to the public service and show their power at the polls. A wave of volunteers and activists joined different parts of the women’s movement, contributing to unprecedented victories for the Democratic Party by women of color halfway through.

According to the Women’s March website, organizers adhere to eight “principles of unity”: ending the violence; protect reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers rights, civil rights, rights of persons with disabilities and the rights of immigrants; and environmental justice.

The march “is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and to building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect”.

When is it?

The main march will take place in Washington on Saturday January 18. Participants will meet in Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington at 10 a.m. and the walk will begin at 11 a.m. Hundreds of sister marches take place across the country and around the world.

Who participates?

The protest in Washington will be led by Las Tesis, the Chilean feminist collective known for its hymn of protest, “Un Violador en Tu Camino”, which translates to “A rapist on your way”. The Valparaiso group in Chile posted videos on its Instagram page of massive groups of women chanting the anthem of protest in the Chilean streets in late November and early December.

How is the walk funded?

The Women’s March is funded by donations and partner organizations that invest resources, according to the organizers.

What if you can’t attend the Washington March?

If you want to walk but can’t make it to the main event in Washington, there is a good chance that a sister walk is taking place in your city or near you.

According to the Women’s March website, there are more than 300 events in the United States and overseas, including Portugal, Nigeria, New Zealand and Germany.

If no event is already planned in your city, the Women’s March has published a guide on how to organize your own march.