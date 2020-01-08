What you need to know about the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, February 6-23, bring entertainers, ranchers, salespeople, visitors, and more from across the state of Texas and beyond.

Founded in 1949, the rodeo has expanded its offering over the years, adding attractions such as wine tasting, concerts, an animal fair, and competitions for almost every age.

The exhibition center will take over the area in and around the Freeman Coliseum and the AT&T Center just outside of downtown San Antonio.

Whether you have been there for the first time or every year since childhood, there is always something new to experience and enjoy.

Review the list below as you navigate through the two-week event:

OPENING HOURS

Family Fair, Wildlife Expo & Shopping

Sunday to Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

carnival

Sunday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. – midnight

Rodeo tickets start at $ 20 and include entry to the PRCA Rodeo, concert performance, and entry to the Rodeo Fairgrounds. Admission to the exhibition center only includes: Adults (USD 10), Seniors (USD 5), Children from 3 to 12 years (USD 5) and Children under 2 years are free. Special prices and promotions are available at different times during the rodeo.

ATTRACTIONS

Animals & Agriculture / Family entertainment – Bring the little ones to the petting zoo or create memories with photo opportunities and much more!

Food & Drink – From a complete food court to a complete vineyard – don’t forget what you eat at traditional carnivals.

Live Music – Find Live Music Venues and Experience Rodeo After Dark

Shopping – do you need a new pair of cowboy boots? What better place than the rodeo to get them?

Texas Wildlife Expo – Learn about Texas wildlife and natural resource conservation

Special Events – The rodeo will take root across the city, including the annual Western Heritage Parade to get everything going

ENTERTAINERS

Bands, country singers and a ventriloquist are planned for the 2020 rodeo. Every day brings someone on stage. Top performers include Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and ZZ Top. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

Check out who appears when:

Cody Johnson : Thursday, February 6, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, February 6, 7 p.m. Sammy Hagar & the Circle : Friday, February 7th at 7pm

: Friday, February 7th at 7pm Carly Pearce & Michael Ray : Saturday, February 8th at 1pm

: Saturday, February 8th at 1pm Dustin Lynch : Saturday, February 8th at 7pm

: Saturday, February 8th at 7pm Aaron Watson : Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m.

: Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m. Jon Pardi : Sunday, February 9, 7 p.m.

: Sunday, February 9, 7 p.m. Chris Young : Monday, February 10, 7 p.m.

: Monday, February 10, 7 p.m. Lauren Alaina : Tuesday, February 11, 7 p.m.

: Tuesday, February 11, 7 p.m. Colter Wall : Wednesday, February 12, 7 p.m.

: Wednesday, February 12, 7 p.m. Becky G : Thursday, February 13, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, February 13, 7 p.m. Currently top : Friday, February 14, 7 p.m.

: Friday, February 14, 7 p.m. Darci Lynee & Friends : Sunday, February 16, 1 p.m.

: Sunday, February 16, 1 p.m. Banda Los Sebastianes : Sunday, February 16, 7 p.m.

: Sunday, February 16, 7 p.m. Morgan Wallen : Monday, February 17th, 7 p.m.

: Monday, February 17th, 7 p.m. Dierks Bentley : Tuesday, February 18, 7 p.m.

: Tuesday, February 18, 7 p.m. Keith urban : Saturday, February 15, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

: Saturday, February 15, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. bush : Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

: Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m. Midland : Thursday, February 20, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, February 20, 7 p.m. Brad Paisley : Friday, February 21, 7 p.m.

: Friday, February 21, 7 p.m. Whiskey Myers : Saturday, February 22nd, 1 p.m.

: Saturday, February 22nd, 1 p.m. KC and the Sunshine Band: Saturday, February 22nd, 7 p.m.

HORSE SHOW

Horse auctions, youth rodeo, racing and breeding shows. Check here for more information.

LIVESTOCK SHOW / RODEO

Take a look in the barns, learn how the competitions work and what happens at each event before you set off.

DONATE

With the support of the community, donors and volunteers, the Texas Youth Organization has donated over $ 210 million through grants, grants, foundations, auctions, a calf crawling program, and show awards. Find out more about donations here.

Do you need more access to everything related to rodeo? The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo offers an app for androids and Apple devices. More information about the rodeo can be found on the official website.