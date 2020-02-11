What worries Squishy Middle about Trump? – Mother Jones

The 2020 presidential election, like almost all presidential elections, will depend on appealing to the voters in the middle. I know it is fashionable to ignore this in favor of “turning off the basics”, but basic strategies usually work with the thinnest margins. If your basic strategy is a little better than your opponent’s, you can earn a few points at best.

That’s great, and that’s why campaigns work hard to form their basis. But the real money is in the middle, because every voter you win is a voter who is lost to the other party. In other words, while basic strategies tend to neutralize each other, voters in the middle actually count double.

Now it is true that a re-election campaign is a referendum on the incumbent, and I think this is true this time in spades. This election is all about Donald Trump, and in particular it’s about winning centrist voters away from Trump. So think about this: what makes the centrist voters worried about Trump? If you had the task of making barking attack ads against Trump that would be played in suburbs across the country, what would the ads say?

The hardest part about this is getting away from all the things you hate about Trump. After all, you don’t count, because you are already a confirmed anti-Trump vote. You may be indignant about Ukraine or Brett Kavanaugh or emoluments or immigration or whatever, but it is pretty clear that these things have not had a major impact on non-political junkies who don’t pay much attention to this.

Nor does Trump’s temperament seem to bother them. At least not enough. The most commonly expressed opinion is that they certainly do not like the Twitter stuff and that they want it to go a little less mouthful, but in the end it is not a dealbreaker.

So what’s? Put yourself in different shoes. Or ask friends whose political views are more moderate than yours. What really worries them about Trump? And what is needed to make those concerns a voice for someone else?