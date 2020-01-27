What will the Seattle Seahawks do with RFA WR David Moore?

After the Pro Bowl is played, no members of the Seattle Seahawks will play in an NFL game with meaning or otherwise until August. With the Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, the offseason is really just around the corner. For the Seahawks front office, this means figuring out how to deal with each of the four restricted free agents. We have already looked at Jacob Hollister’s situation and how they will contact Joey Hunt. Today we come to the situation of the great recipient David Moore.
For those of you who haven’t read the Hollister or Hunt play, or forgotten how Restricted Free Agency works in the NFL, I’ll reprocess it here. For each RFA, the team must first decide whether an RFA tender should be extended or not. If they choose not to extend an offer, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent (to avert the issue, unsolicited RFAs that become UFAs do not count towards comp-pick calculations).
If the team decides to extend a tender offer to an RFA, three different levels of the tender offer can be extended: first round tender, second round tender or the original round tender. Each offer is delivered with a salary determined by the formula and determined by the league. While the exact RFA tender amounts for 2020 are yet to be announced, OverTheCap.com has been very closely related to the tender amounts in the past, and their current forecasts are as follows:
- First round tender: $ 4.667 million
- Second round tender: $ 3.278 million
- Original round tender: $ 2,144 million
The offers are an offer for a one-year contract in the amount specified. If another team wants to sign an RFA for a contract as soon as the free agency starts in March, they must submit a draft pick that corresponds to the tender round placed on the player. For example, if a player receives an offer for the second round and another team reports the player to an offer sheet, the new team must send their selection for the second round to the player’s previous team. In the meantime, the player’s former team has the pre-emption right and can choose to perform the contract the player received instead of accepting the draft pick.
In the case of an original call for proposals, the selection draft that the new team must submit corresponds to the selection draft that was originally used to select the player after completing college. In Moore’s situation, since he had originally moved in round seven when an original round tender was used and another team would sign him on an offer sheet, his new team would have to send Seattle his choice for round seven if that Hawks should choose not to exercise their right of first refusal. To avert another question: this is the case even though the Seahawks did without Moore in 2017 and he spent the first eleven weeks of this season on the training team.
Moore naturally had an unexpectedly good 2018, followed by 2019, which was a disappointment for many fans. Despite recording just 17 receptions for 301 yards last season, Moore is still one of the most productive round seven recipients against all wide receivers in round seven in the first three seasons since the new CBA came into effect in 2011 current CBA were taken.
The first three production periods for receivers of the seventh round since 2011
player
draft
tm
tgt
Rec
Yds
TD
CTCH%
Y / Tgt
player
draft
tm
tgt
Rec
Yds
TD
CTCH%
Y / Tgt
Charles Johnson
7-216
MINIMUM
109
60
834
2
55.00%
7.65
David Moore
7-226
SEA
87
43
746
7
49.40%
8:57
Rishard Matthews
7-227
MIA
109
64
734
4
58.80%
6.73
Brice Butler
7-209
TOTS
78
42
641
2
53.80%
8.22
Marquess Wilson
7-236
CHI
86
47
617
2
54.70%
7.17
Auden Tate
7-253
CIN
92
44
610
1
47.80%
6.63
Richie James
7-240
SFO
24
15
295
2
62.50%
12.29
Olabisi Johnson
7-247
MINIMUM
45
31
294
3
68.90%
6:53
Trey Quinn
7-256
WAR
57
35
273
2
61.40%
4.79
Marcell Ateman
7-228
RAI
41
20
270
1
48.80%
6:59
Isaiah Ford
7-237
MIA
36
23
244
0
63.90%
6.78
Junior Hemingway
7-238
KAN
42
25
233
2
59.50%
5:55
Javon Wims
7-224
CHI
44
22
218
1
50.00%
4.95
Charone Peake
7-241
NYJ
39
22
214
0
56.40%
5.49
James Wright
7-239
CIN
35
18
197
0
51.40%
5.63
Neal Sterling
7-220
TOTS
26
18
192
0
69.20%
7:38
Jeff Janis
7-236
GNB
33
15
188
1
45.50%
5.7
Tre McBride
7-245
TOTS
19
10
152
1
52.60%
8th
Stephen Burton
7-236
TOTS
27
15
149
1
55.60%
5:52
Michael Campanaro
7-218
RAV
16
12
137
1
75.00%
8:56
Noah Brown
7-239
DAL
17
9
87
0
52.90%
5.12
Demarcus Ayers
7-229
PIT
13
6
53
1
46.20%
4.08
Toney Clemons
7-231
JAX
11
3
41
0
27.30%
3.73
DeMarco Sampson
7-249
CRD
8th
3
36
0
37.50%
4.5
Jeremy Ebert
7-235
TOTS
8th
3
18
0
37.50%
2.25
Mario Alford
7-238
TOTS
1
1
15
0
100.00%
15
Jordan White
7-244
NYJ
3
1
13
0
33.30%
4.33
John Ursua
7-236
SEA
1
1
11
0
100.00%
11
Kevin Dorsey
7-224
GNB
2
1
4
0
50.00%
2
Daniel Braverman
7-230
CHI
2
0
0
0
0.00%
0
Stacy Coley
7-219
TOTS
1
0
0
0
0.00%
0
Dezmin Lewis
7-234
BUF
1
0
0
0
0.00%
0
Malachi Dupre
7-247
CRD
0
0
0
0
0.00%
0
Tevin Reese
7-240
CIN
0
0
0
0
0.00%
0
So Moore was one of the best choices in the seventh round at Receiver in the first three seasons of his career. That said, the question is whether his future will be more like Charles Johnson, who has spent two seasons with reserve injuries in the last three seasons and retired from football in 2018, or Rishard Matthews, who was in the fourth to sixth season Has got 161 passes for 2,402 yards and 17 touchdowns.
I expect the Hawks to either use an original round offering for bogs, although in 2019 it should underperform compared to most expectations, the recipient has turned into a premium position. This means that if Turner or Ursua evolve enough to make the team feel comfortable snapping Moore, Seattle could potentially trade Moore, whose production – if not significant – in combination with its youth (25 years earlier in this Month) could be attractive enough for a team to pick up Seattle on day 3.
Interestingly, Moore’s numbers in the first three seasons do not differ much from those of another former Seahawks recipient who was a restricted free agent a few years ago.
David Moore’s first three seasons versus Jermaine Kearse’s first three seasons
player
aims
Catches
yards
Yards / catch
TD
catch rate
player
aims
Catches
yards
Yards / catch
TD
catch rate
Jermaine Kearse
114
63
914
14.5
5
55.3%
David Moore
87
43
746
17.3
7
49.4%
The reason I mention Jermaine Kearse is that despite the production, which was not significantly different from Moore’s, the Hawks used a second round of tenders for Kearse for everyone, but guaranteed that he would be back on the team in 2015, of course Kearse was a non-drafted free agent while Moore was a round seven choice, meaning the team would not have been willing to receive compensation if Kearse had signed elsewhere. However, if the story serves as a guideline, a second round of tenders cannot be ruled out. (Author’s note: The Hawks also used a second round for Doug Baldwin as RFA, but Baldwin obviously fell into a completely different category than Moore or Kearse.)
