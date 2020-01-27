What will the Seattle Seahawks do with RFA WR David Moore?

After the Pro Bowl is played, no members of the Seattle Seahawks will play in an NFL game with meaning or otherwise until August. With the Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, the offseason is really just around the corner. For the Seahawks front office, this means figuring out how to deal with each of the four restricted free agents. We have already looked at Jacob Hollister’s situation and how they will contact Joey Hunt. Today we come to the situation of the great recipient David Moore.

For those of you who haven’t read the Hollister or Hunt play, or forgotten how Restricted Free Agency works in the NFL, I’ll reprocess it here. For each RFA, the team must first decide whether an RFA tender should be extended or not. If they choose not to extend an offer, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent (to avert the issue, unsolicited RFAs that become UFAs do not count towards comp-pick calculations).

If the team decides to extend a tender offer to an RFA, three different levels of the tender offer can be extended: first round tender, second round tender or the original round tender. Each offer is delivered with a salary determined by the formula and determined by the league. While the exact RFA tender amounts for 2020 are yet to be announced, OverTheCap.com has been very closely related to the tender amounts in the past, and their current forecasts are as follows:

First round tender: $ 4.667 million

Second round tender: $ 3.278 million

Original round tender: $ 2,144 million

The offers are an offer for a one-year contract in the amount specified. If another team wants to sign an RFA for a contract as soon as the free agency starts in March, they must submit a draft pick that corresponds to the tender round placed on the player. For example, if a player receives an offer for the second round and another team reports the player to an offer sheet, the new team must send their selection for the second round to the player’s previous team. In the meantime, the player’s former team has the pre-emption right and can choose to perform the contract the player received instead of accepting the draft pick.

In the case of an original call for proposals, the selection draft that the new team must submit corresponds to the selection draft that was originally used to select the player after completing college. In Moore’s situation, since he had originally moved in round seven when an original round tender was used and another team would sign him on an offer sheet, his new team would have to send Seattle his choice for round seven if that Hawks should choose not to exercise their right of first refusal. To avert another question: this is the case even though the Seahawks did without Moore in 2017 and he spent the first eleven weeks of this season on the training team.

Moore naturally had an unexpectedly good 2018, followed by 2019, which was a disappointment for many fans. Despite recording just 17 receptions for 301 yards last season, Moore is still one of the most productive round seven recipients against all wide receivers in round seven in the first three seasons since the new CBA came into effect in 2011 current CBA were taken.

The first three production periods for receivers of the seventh round since 2011

player

draft

tm

tgt

Rec

Yds

TD

CTCH%

Y / Tgt

player

draft

tm

tgt

Rec

Yds

TD

CTCH%

Y / Tgt

Charles Johnson

7-216

MINIMUM

109

60

834

2

55.00%

7.65

David Moore

7-226

SEA

87

43

746

7

49.40%

8:57

Rishard Matthews

7-227

MIA

109

64

734

4

58.80%

6.73

Brice Butler

7-209

TOTS

78

42

641

2

53.80%

8.22

Marquess Wilson

7-236

CHI

86

47

617

2

54.70%

7.17

Auden Tate

7-253

CIN

92

44

610

1

47.80%

6.63

Richie James

7-240

SFO

24

15

295

2

62.50%

12.29

Olabisi Johnson

7-247

MINIMUM

45

31

294

3

68.90%

6:53

Trey Quinn

7-256

WAR

57

35

273

2

61.40%

4.79

Marcell Ateman

7-228

RAI

41

20

270

1

48.80%

6:59

Isaiah Ford

7-237

MIA

36

23

244

0

63.90%

6.78

Junior Hemingway

7-238

KAN

42

25

233

2

59.50%

5:55

Javon Wims

7-224

CHI

44

22

218

1

50.00%

4.95

Charone Peake

7-241

NYJ

39

22

214

0

56.40%

5.49

James Wright

7-239

CIN

35

18

197

0

51.40%

5.63

Neal Sterling

7-220

TOTS

26

18

192

0

69.20%

7:38

Jeff Janis

7-236

GNB

33

15

188

1

45.50%

5.7

Tre McBride

7-245

TOTS

19

10

152

1

52.60%

8th

Stephen Burton

7-236

TOTS

27

15

149

1

55.60%

5:52

Michael Campanaro

7-218

RAV

16

12

137

1

75.00%

8:56

Noah Brown

7-239

DAL

17

9

87

0

52.90%

5.12

Demarcus Ayers

7-229

PIT

13

6

53

1

46.20%

4.08

Toney Clemons

7-231

JAX

11

3

41

0

27.30%

3.73

DeMarco Sampson

7-249

CRD

8th

3

36

0

37.50%

4.5

Jeremy Ebert

7-235

TOTS

8th

3

18

0

37.50%

2.25

Mario Alford

7-238

TOTS

1

1

15

0

100.00%

15

Jordan White

7-244

NYJ

3

1

13

0

33.30%

4.33

John Ursua

7-236

SEA

1

1

11

0

100.00%

11

Kevin Dorsey

7-224

GNB

2

1

4

0

50.00%

2

Daniel Braverman

7-230

CHI

2

0

0

0

0.00%

0

Stacy Coley

7-219

TOTS

1

0

0

0

0.00%

0

Dezmin Lewis

7-234

BUF

1

0

0

0

0.00%

0

Malachi Dupre

7-247

CRD

0

0

0

0

0.00%

0

Tevin Reese

7-240

CIN

0

0

0

0

0.00%

0

So Moore was one of the best choices in the seventh round at Receiver in the first three seasons of his career. That said, the question is whether his future will be more like Charles Johnson, who has spent two seasons with reserve injuries in the last three seasons and retired from football in 2018, or Rishard Matthews, who was in the fourth to sixth season Has got 161 passes for 2,402 yards and 17 touchdowns.

I expect the Hawks to either use an original round offering for bogs, although in 2019 it should underperform compared to most expectations, the recipient has turned into a premium position. This means that if Turner or Ursua evolve enough to make the team feel comfortable snapping Moore, Seattle could potentially trade Moore, whose production – if not significant – in combination with its youth (25 years earlier in this Month) could be attractive enough for a team to pick up Seattle on day 3.

Interestingly, Moore’s numbers in the first three seasons do not differ much from those of another former Seahawks recipient who was a restricted free agent a few years ago.

David Moore’s first three seasons versus Jermaine Kearse’s first three seasons

player

aims

Catches

yards

Yards / catch

TD

catch rate

player

aims

Catches

yards

Yards / catch

TD

catch rate

Jermaine Kearse

114

63

914

14.5

5

55.3%

David Moore

87

43

746

17.3

7

49.4%

The reason I mention Jermaine Kearse is that despite the production, which was not significantly different from Moore’s, the Hawks used a second round of tenders for Kearse for everyone, but guaranteed that he would be back on the team in 2015, of course Kearse was a non-drafted free agent while Moore was a round seven choice, meaning the team would not have been willing to receive compensation if Kearse had signed elsewhere. However, if the story serves as a guideline, a second round of tenders cannot be ruled out. (Author’s note: The Hawks also used a second round for Doug Baldwin as RFA, but Baldwin obviously fell into a completely different category than Moore or Kearse.)

