What will the government need to protect your privacy?

by Edward C. Baig

Is 2020 the year that the government finally does something real to protect your privacy? So far, it’s all up to you, the consumer.

When it comes to today’s technology, it’s not just Big Brother watching or even Big Tech. The Fitbit tracker, the Ring camera, Alexa voice assistant, Google searches – almost everyone seems to have access to the data of your life.

“You have zero privacy anyway.” Then, Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy put it to reporters and analysts more than two decades ago.

But should we succeed?

The majority of Americans believe that they can’t get through their daily lives without being monitored, according to a recent Pew Research study.

While we’re used to it, is this something we just have to accept?

“Just the fact that almost every day, when we read the newspaper (and) look differently at stories about privacy and security violations, it would be almost impossible to conclude that enough is being done,” said Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. , at the recent CES tech industry show in Las Vegas. (He said the views were her own and not the FTC’s opinion).

So the question is whether this year will finally be the one that puts some legal stances behind the protection of consumer privacy.

US lawmakers are certainly lagging behind their European counterparts. The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, generally referred to as GDPR, came into force in 2018. In this country, only California, whose new privacy law came into force on January 1, appears to be facing this issue head on.

Other states are all over the map as regards online privacy laws, according to comparisons by security and privacy audit firm Comparitech.

Still, the debate over whether the US needs a privacy law that covers all 50 states is ongoing.

“We’d like to see a national law around it,” said Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services David Limp during an interview at CES. “Because we are trying to materialize it with the situation, with nuances in each state that are slightly different, leaves much more room for subjective interpretation.”

Of course, the Federal Associations have not been fully sterilized. Just last July, the FTC imposed a $ 5 billion fine, a record that was part of a consumer privacy breach settlement triggered by the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal. Although it was not the only data breach to stain the company.

At CES, Facebook’s vice president and chief data protection officer Erin Egan have admitted that more needs to be done as we talk about the recently expanded social network privacy tool for consumers.

Her Apple counterpart, senior director of global privacy, Jane Horvath – the rare appearance of an Apple executive at CES, was rarely – reiterated the company’s longstanding commitment to “design-driven” principles used in all its products.

However, he agreed that “there is no way to say that we have reached a panacea at this point”.

While the tech industry seems to be saying all the right things – and in some cases doing something about it – critics are still not convinced.

Washington Post journalist Geoffrey A. Fowler calls such statements “private white wash: when technology companies market data control and transparency, but continue to crack it.” That’s not what we need, he says.

Amazon and Google’s Private Fire Ring

The gadgets and services we’ve provided free of charge in our homes and in our lives to make things easier are, in many cases, gateways to privacy violations.

The ring owned by Amazon came under fire in December after more than 3,000 customer names and passwords were revealed. There have also been scary reports of hackers jeopardizing Internet-connected cameras and bells.

A family in Mississippi had claimed that a hacker had access to a ring camera mounted in her room for her 8-year-old daughter and began talking to her.

Ring said then that the incident was not related to a breach or compromise of security but to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, which malicious actors can obtain elsewhere.

As for the Ring, Amazon’s Limp insists that “we had very good security in place, including what I would consider to be two-factor certification.”

However, he added that in some cases “we had to be stricter on the road (customers) took to put high security in place. So, instead of a forward-looking two-item identity option, we will make it mandatory, as will your bank. “

He also said that Amazon activated a feature during the holidays that any new attempt to connect to a device you already have installed will send you a notification to enter a password.

You always notice that Alexa and Google Assistant are caught listening when you might not expect it to be, which flies a lot of consumers. Amazon has long insisted that the voice assistant basically hold her breath until she finds the word “Alexa” Wake.

Limp claims that Amazon is more transparent nowadays. For example, Amazon added an Alexa privacy control panel portal and now you can tell Alexa to “delete what I just said”. You can also opt out of “human commentary” where Amazon employees can listen to voice recordings in an effort to improve the system. Limp says that only a fraction of 1% of the data is visible to human eyes and all personally identifiable information is removed from such records anyway, so that Amazon will not know that you are.

Now, if you do nothing, it says that Amazon will keep your data constant.

Recently, Google added the ability to tell its Assistant to stand out, saying, “Hi, Google, it wasn’t for you,” which is supposed to give the assistant a temporary amnesia case.

Privacy is up to you

Even technology companies do not make it easy for the consumer.

“I’m a relatively well-educated person specializing in privacy,” Slaughter said, “and I can’t figure out all the things that are going on with all my data in various services. I have a first-rate relationship and I don’t I even think about the infrastructure of the trunk where data is shared by third parties. “

A network of data or information brokers collects, buys or sells your personal information, usually without your knowledge. This largely unregulated industry is said to be worth more than $ 200 billion.

Almost no one reads a technical term or another service provider. Even if you do, you may need legal training to understand what it all means.

In addition to short-term privacy violations, Slaughter deals with “downstream harm”, data-based decisions about your future job or credit prospects, for example, or “targeting content to consumers in ways that could be manipulative or problematic. “

And what is absolutely clear, technological development is not only an area of ​​good importance. “With all the advances in technology, people who want to do bad things are becoming more specialized,” said Jeff Immelt, GE’s long-time chief partner with smart home platform Tuya, though he told US Today he believes he has good kids. keep the pace.

Meanwhile, Apple’s Horvath dug up some of the ways he is trying to protect customers’ privacy. For example, the company generates random numeric identifiers to hide data sent to Apple servers when you use Siri or Maps.

Apple complies with the mantra that privacy is a human right and also uses the company’s privacy position as a marketing tool.

But Apple’s position also leads to law enforcement friction when investigators seek access to evidence locked into a privacy-absorbing device.

In the meantime, one thing is clear: It will take much more industry effort – coupled with stricter federal intervention – to give consumers the data guarantees and privacy levels they need to wait and deserve so rich.

