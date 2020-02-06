What will David Pastrnak cost at some point?

The Boston Bruins returned with impressive wins after the break. Most players have shown improvements; David Pastrnak didn’t really need that!

The Boston Bruins undoubtedly enjoyed having the leader of the Maurice Richard Trophy race this year. Who would have thought that? Who would have foreseen that when the Bruins selected David Pastrnak as the 25th overall player in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft?

There is a strong competitive field for the Boston Bruins All-Star Game MVP.

Alex Ovechkin (who has now taken the lead), Auston Matthews or Jack Eichel, who only looks at those nearby; There is still a possibility that an outsider will join the hunt. This is both incredibly tough competition and a great company for the 23-year-old Czech.

David Pastrnak led the NHL with 38 goals after scoring his previous season’s career high in Minnesota on Saturday. Unfortunately, Ovechkin had other ideas about leadership!

Also, let’s not overlook the fact that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney signed David Pastrnak on a $ 6.67 million seasonally six-year contract through July 2023.

Perhaps Sweeney did not choose the decline David Backes saw and Matt Beleskey would have overpaid. However, such an amount paid to David Pastrnak is undoubtedly a bargain. All three of the Rocket Richard race rivals mentioned are attacking or surpassing the $ 10 million mark.

In other words, what Sweeney spent elsewhere was saved on Pastrnak’s contract. As of now, Pastrnak should be paid at least three to four million dollars more than his current salary. However, this will not change in the next three seasons.

“The Bruins were smart, they did it, and David Pastrnak paid them back. The question will be when this contract ends at the end of the 2022/23 season. You may have to pay him a little more, ”said NHL expert E.J. Hradek for the NHL network.

What is the limit for David Pastrnak?

Bruins’ NESN commentator Jack Edwards wondered what Alex Ovechkin had to do to get Wayne Gretzky the best NHL scorer ever. He would have to score 33 goals per campaign until he is 40.

What if Pastrnak scored an average of 33 goals a season until he was 40? He would achieve at least 700 NHL goals. He will celebrate his 24th birthday in May. David Pastrnak has currently achieved 170 career goals.

Can Pastrnak maintain increased production to regularly run campaigns with 50 goals, or at least keep seasons with 35 goals? That is the difference between the term “great” and “the best ever”.

Realistically, David Pastrnak is well on the way to becoming a great Boston Bruins and maybe even a great league. Best ever, that seems a bit far-fetched!