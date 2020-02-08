What we loved was hating the long-awaited XFL restart

Geoff Burke-VS TODAY Sport

After more than a year of waiting, the XFL reboot started Saturday with the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders fighting it out in the first game of the season.

Of course the new XFL is not something like the first run of Vince McMahon in professional football. McMahon and Commissioner Oliver Luck have devoted months to creating a competition that would bring excitement and innovation to football fans. Everything about the XFL is devoted to what football fans love and we saw that for the most part from the opening.

The product itself was not entirely perfect. The first game and broadcast of the XFL brought with it a number of missteps and the gap in talent in some positions became clear. But if the Dragons Defenders game is an indication of what’s coming into the XFL this season, football fans will be more than happy every weekend.

Let’s look at the things we liked and hated from the long-awaited restart of the XFL.

Beloved: Cardale Jones who humiliates his opponents

The coach of the defenders and general manager Pep Hamilton had to be delighted when Cardale Jones was available with the general choice number 2. A 6-foot-5 quarterback with a rocket arm, NFL-caliber talent and the power to fight out of pockets – he is perfect for this competition. It wasn’t long before Jones earned the “M-V-P” song from home fans, who started at the opening.

Frankly, Jones’s final figures could have been even better if the defense of the defenders and their special teams had not taken two touchdowns into account. He grabbed the secondary from Seattle, slipped out of pockets and made throws that only NFL quarterbacks can make. If the defense continues to play at this level, Jones is well on the way to putting a new championship ring on his finger.

Hated: Excessive sideline interviews

Wild side activity interviews with players were an important part of the old XFL and they remain an integral part of the reboot. ABC learned his lesson early about placing a live microphone for a player. Networks work around players who swear on live TV, but the number of side-activity interviews became excessive.

ABC interviewed a player after every major game, a missed field goal, an injury and apparently at the end of each series. Interviews with players and coaches can bring the audience closer to the game, but ABC exaggerated. The audience does not need to hear from a defending lineman after a minor injury and interviews after almost every ride distracting the game. Let’s hope that every network finds the right balance between insight and excessive intrusion.

Loved: tricks, creativity brings the necessary excitement

We predicted that trick play would soon become a theme in the XFL and this game did not disappoint. The defenders got their fans off the seats to open the third quarter with a stunning design for an incredible 39 meter touchdown. It is precisely these types of games, with the help of the new rules of the XFL, that make football more exciting. It’s also early in the season, so teams are probably just giving fans a taste of the upcoming tricks. The XFL is full of creative minds and with a lot of speed on the pitch, the highlights will keep coming.

Hated: Offensive line game

It has become clear in recent years in the NFL that there are many more talented athletes in the line of defense than the line of attack. The striking difference in talent and development is even clearer in the XFL. There is no shortage of strong athletic players who have scooped up XFL teams for defense, but the same cannot be said for big guys on the other side.

Between a lack of development – without the necessary technology and tools to protect the quarterbacks – and an overwhelming power and movement skills, the offensive linemen in the XFL are underwhelming. As a result, quarterbacks will be under more pressure and these violations may not be able to open the entire playbook.

Loved: XFL kickoff format is perfect

Fans love large returns and players want to be protected against head injuries. After years in which the NFL had not found the perfect solution to this conflict, the XFL resolved it immediately. From the moment fans and former players saw the starting format of the XFL, everyone fell in love.

There is simply no excuse for the NFL not to adopt this format. Not only can it lead to an increase in touchdowns in kickoffs, which the game desperately needs, but it also reduces collisions of players with violent speeds. The XFL deserves a lot of honor to put this together, because it has the potential to change football. There are many things to love about this new game and this is almost at the top.

Hated: messy football could become a theme

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone. Many of the players on these rosters had chances to make NFL rosters, but small mistakes are not tolerated at the highest level. As we saw in the first game of the XFL, mental errors and blown opportunities are much more common in this competition.

The dragons and defenders combined to go 9-to-30 on third-down conversions. We also saw that converting became a theme of this game and there could have been more if not falling interceptions and awkward recoveries. It’s the kind of thing that NFL fans see in the preseason and they’ll see it even more in the XFL. Given the alternative, no football for months, we like to take some sloppy play for more action.

loved: Accountability, transparency in the review process

We hope that NFL managers watched the XFL debut on Saturday. If they don’t use anything else this entire season, it must be the necessity to adopt the kick-off format and the wonderful XFL repeat process.

It’s all about accountability and transparency. When a referee makes a mistake, a heavenly judge immediately warns them of the mistake and it is corrected. When that process happens, or when a game needs to be assessed, football fans are brought into the process. The officials hear explaining exactly what they saw and what influenced their decision is the kind of information fans deserve. Let’s all hope that the NFL will one day bring this kind of transparency to the competition.